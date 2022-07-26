Shootings continue in Kinston, three more early Monday morning leaving two dead

Kinston police arrested Ervin Lee Waters Jr. 24, and Samuel Tiveon Roberts, 32, for their involvement in three early-morning shootings in Kinston on Monday. Keith Byers/The Free Press

Kinston police arrested two men in connection with three shootings that occurred early Monday morning that left two men dead.

Around 4:20 a.m., Kinston police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Adkin and E. Bright Streets. Police arrived to discover a 71-year-old female victim unharmed after multiple rounds had been fired into a vehicle. The woman’s name is being withheld for concerns for her safety, according to the Kinston Police Department.

About 20 minutes later, KPD was notified that someone had been shot at the 100 block of Airport Road. Police found John Palmer, 28, of Kinston dead from a gunshot. At 5:45 officers were called to the 1500 block of Hyman Ave. A 17-year-old juvenile was found dead on the roadway from multiple gunshots.

Later that afternoon, officers were able to arrest two men they believe are responsible for the shootings.

Earvin Lee Waters Jr., 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in an incident that happened on the 1500 block of Hyman Ave. and attempted first-degree murder for the shooting near the intersection of Adkin and E. Bright Streets.

Waters was taken into custody without incident in Greenville with the help of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department.

Samuel Tiveon Roberts, 32, was arrested for aiding and abetting attempted murder for the shooting that occurred near Adkin Street and aiding and abetting first-degree murder for a shooting that happened on Hyman Ave.

Roberts remains in the Lenoir County Detention Center, according to jail records. A release from the KPD did not state if he is under bond, nor did it say where Waters was taken.

“I have no idea. We are trying to establish the motive on that one,” said Kinston Police Capt. Brandon Turner when asked why someone would shoot at an elderly woman. “Whether it was a random act of violence, we do believe all three were related.”

To date, this is the sixth shootings have happened in Kinston in nearly a month and a half — some fatal. Mayor Don Hardy and local pastors called for an end to gun violence on July 11 at City Hall. Hardy is also proposing a city curfew for everyone under the age of 18 and unaccompanied by an adult, to be inside by dusk.

Story continues

The curfew would run from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. A previous curfew, which ran from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. is no longer in . The old curfew was previously part of the city’s youth protection ordinance.

“It’s very unfortunate that people just aren’t heeding the warning and the advice of our elected officials,” Turner said.

More arrests could be forthcoming, according to the KPD.

This is an active investigation and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tip Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. Calls can be anonymous and confidential.

This article originally appeared on Kinston/Jones Free Press: Six shootings in a month in Kinston, two dead Monday morning