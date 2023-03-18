Shootings in Greater Cincinnati Saturday morning leave 2 hospitalized, police say

Two people have been hospitalized after separate shootings in Greater Cincinnati Saturday morning, officials said.

The first shooting happened in Sharonville. Around 5 a.m., police there pulled up to the scene of a possible collision with a pedestrian struck in the middle of Sharon Road, the Sharonville Police Department said in a news release.

An officer then discovered a 30-year-old woman had been shot multiple times, not hit by a car, police said. Officers at the scene were able to stabilize her using tourniquets and other first aid.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the release states.

A man standing outside of the car, considered a person of interest, was taken into police custody.

Around 9 a.m. in North College Hill, officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 6800 block of Hamilton Avenue for a report of shots fired, police said. The officers reached the scene and found 11 shell casings near one of the gas pumps.

North College Hill police later received information from the Greenhills Police Department that a victim had been located in Winton Woods Park, officials said.

They were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, where they're listed as being in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is urged to call the Sharonville Police Department at 513-563-1147 or the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Shootings in Greater Cincinnati Saturday morning leave 2 hospitalized