Shootings Of Homeless, Gas Tax Suspension Proposed | Top News
Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.
Gas Tax Holiday Proposed By Youngkin As Average Tops $4
As gas prices hit record highs in Virginia and around the U.S., Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing a three-month tax holiday of the state's gas tax.
Winter Storm Recovery Funds Approved For Virginia Localities
Federal assistance was approved for the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, along with other jurisdictions across the state, for damage caused by an early January winter storm.
Murder Charge Filed Against Suspect In DC, NYC Homeless Shootings
A combined reward of $70,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man officials said shot five homeless people in Washington, D.C. and New York City.
Ways Virginia Can Support Ukraine: Donations, Drives, More
Virginia residents who want to help and show solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russian invasion can help out locally. And many of them already have, through donations, protests and signs of support.
Commanders Cut Deshazor Everett, Who Faces Manslaughter Charge
The Washington Commanders cut defensive back Deshazor Everett on Wednesday. The team announced the move on their Twitter account.
Flight Pattern Changes Causing More Noise From Reagan National
Northern Virginia residents are now starting to notice higher noise levels from flight pattern changes approved by federal officials at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport without proper community engagement just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) said Wednesday.
Cherry Blossom Season To Bring Increased DC Metro Service
As the cherry blossom peak approaches, Metro plans to accommodate increased visitors to DC with increased train service.
Beltway Express Lanes Extension Starts Construction In NoVA
Construction on a 2.5-mile extension of the Capital Beltway toll lanes in Northern Virginia will begin in 2022 after a groundbreaking Monday.
He Tried To Stop Jan. 6 Vote Count, Former VA Police Officer Says
Jacob Fracker, a former police officer from Virginia, admitted in federal court on Friday that he sought to disrupt the congressional vote count of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.
Loudoun Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Woman Holding A Knife
A Loudoun County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Reston woman who was armed with a knife at the entrance to an apartment in the Cascades area of the county early Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
Educators Rally Against 'Anti-Teacher' Actions By Gov. Youngkin
Teachers are growing increasingly worried about their classroom lesson plans and the books they assign to students out of fear that students or parents will report them to a tip line set up by the Virginia governor's office, speakers said at a rally Sunday afternoon.
Romance Fraud Scam Leads To Prison Sentence For Woodbridge Man
A man from Woodbridge was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his role in a romance fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Authorities claimed that Abdul Rasak Garuba was part of a scheme that targeted senior citizens across the country beginning in February 2016.
Baby Bald Eagle Hatches At Dulles Greenway Nest In Leesburg
A pair of bald eagles that nest in the Dulles Wetlands welcomed their first eaglet of the season on Sunday. Another eaglet could hatch this week.
Trucker Convoy Crosses Into DC As Police Deal With Gridlock
A trucker convoy that had been circling the Capital Beltway to protest COVID-19 mandates crossed from Virginia into the District of Columbia Monday afternoon to begin a second week of protests.
Thomas Jefferson High School Admissions Ruling Appealed
Fairfax County Public Schools announced Monday it will seek an appeal to a judge's ruling against the new admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
Ex-Boyfriend Wanted In Death Of Missing Kingstowne Woman
Fairfax County police said a man is wanted on a murder charge in relation to a missing woman from Kingstowne. The case is being treated as a homicide, the sixth in the county this year.
Youngkin Orders Flags Lowered For Officer Killed In Line Of Duty
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a police officer who was killed Monday responding to an incident at a gas station in Covington.
Arlington Middle Schoolers Protest Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
Protests against Florida legislation known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill made their way to an Arlington middle school last Friday, where students staged a walkout to voice their opposition to the Florida bill.
Daylight Saving Time Could Become Permanent In VA: What To Know
A push to make daylight saving time permanent in 2023 cleared a major hurdle Tuesday with a unanimous vote in the U.S. Senate to send the measure to the House of Representatives.
DC Giant Pandas Celebrate 50 Years At Smithsonian's National Zoo
Wednesday is National Panda Day and what better way to celebrate it than to visit in-person or online the giant panda family at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C.
Body-Worn Camera Footage Of Shooting In Lorton Released By Police
The Fairfax County Police Department released body-worn camera footage Wednesday after the commonwealth's attorney announced he would not be filing charges against a police officer who shot and wounded a man in a van parked on a residential street in Lorton.
Pipe Bomb Suspect Remains At Large; Targeted Party HQs In DC: FBI
It's been more than a year and the FBI has not been able to identify the person who left pipe bombs outside the national headquarters of the Republican and Democratic parties on the night before the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
This article originally appeared on the Vienna Patch