Shootings Of Homeless, Gas Tax Suspension Proposed | Top News

As gas prices hit record highs in Virginia and around the U.S., Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing a three-month tax holiday of the state's gas tax.



Federal assistance was approved for the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, along with other jurisdictions across the state, for damage caused by an early January winter storm.

A combined reward of $70,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man officials said shot five homeless people in Washington, D.C. and New York City.



Virginia residents who want to help and show solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russian invasion can help out locally. And many of them already have, through donations, protests and signs of support.

The Washington Commanders cut defensive back Deshazor Everett on Wednesday. The team announced the move on their Twitter account.



Northern Virginia residents are now starting to notice higher noise levels from flight pattern changes approved by federal officials at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport without proper community engagement just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) said Wednesday.



As the cherry blossom peak approaches, Metro plans to accommodate increased visitors to DC with increased train service.



Construction on a 2.5-mile extension of the Capital Beltway toll lanes in Northern Virginia will begin in 2022 after a groundbreaking Monday.



Jacob Fracker, a former police officer from Virginia, admitted in federal court on Friday that he sought to disrupt the congressional vote count of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.



A Loudoun County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Reston woman who was armed with a knife at the entrance to an apartment in the Cascades area of the county early Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.



Teachers are growing increasingly worried about their classroom lesson plans and the books they assign to students out of fear that students or parents will report them to a tip line set up by the Virginia governor's office, speakers said at a rally Sunday afternoon.



A man from Woodbridge was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his role in a romance fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Authorities claimed that Abdul Rasak Garuba was part of a scheme that targeted senior citizens across the country beginning in February 2016.



A pair of bald eagles that nest in the Dulles Wetlands welcomed their first eaglet of the season on Sunday. Another eaglet could hatch this week.



A trucker convoy that had been circling the Capital Beltway to protest COVID-19 mandates crossed from Virginia into the District of Columbia Monday afternoon to begin a second week of protests.



Fairfax County Public Schools announced Monday it will seek an appeal to a judge's ruling against the new admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.



Fairfax County police said a man is wanted on a murder charge in relation to a missing woman from Kingstowne. The case is being treated as a homicide, the sixth in the county this year.



Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a police officer who was killed Monday responding to an incident at a gas station in Covington.



Protests against Florida legislation known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill made their way to an Arlington middle school last Friday, where students staged a walkout to voice their opposition to the Florida bill.



A push to make daylight saving time permanent in 2023 cleared a major hurdle Tuesday with a unanimous vote in the U.S. Senate to send the measure to the House of Representatives.



Wednesday is National Panda Day and what better way to celebrate it than to visit in-person or online the giant panda family at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C.



The Fairfax County Police Department released body-worn camera footage Wednesday after the commonwealth's attorney announced he would not be filing charges against a police officer who shot and wounded a man in a van parked on a residential street in Lorton.



It's been more than a year and the FBI has not been able to identify the person who left pipe bombs outside the national headquarters of the Republican and Democratic parties on the night before the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.



