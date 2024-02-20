From shootings to juvenile arrests, what we know about Peoria's crime rates for 2023

PEORIA — 2023 was not a great year for crime in the city.

Peoria saw an increase in gun-related crimes, property crimes and other crimes in general last year. Crime increased by 13.5% overall in 2023, according to the Peoria Police Department's annual report.

Peoria's crime statistics for 2023

Peoria saw 25 homicides in 2023, tied for the second highest total ever, matching 2019 but trailing the 34 homicides in 2021. Of the 25 homicides, 19 were gun-related in 2023, a decrease from 20 in 2022.

The department's investigators closed 11 of the homicide cases with an arrest. Two homicides were deemed justifiable, and in another the suspect is now dead.

Total shooting incidents were up 22% in 2023, and 137 people were struck by gunfire last year compared to 106 in 2022. There were 5,485 rounds fired in 2023, up 7% from 2022, leading to 1,259 ShotSpotter alerts.

More: Peoria police say man's unfortunate death was not a homicide. Coroner disagrees

The Peoria Police Department made 3,630 adult arrests in 2023, up 10% from 2022. 69% of the people arrested by the Peoria Police Department in 2023 were Black and 72% were male.

The most common offenses for arrested adults were: Simple assault (927 arrests); aggravated assault (231); drug/narcotics (221); trespass of real property (277); and weapons law violations (208).

Juvenile crime was also a concern once again in 2023 as the city saw a 37% increase in the number of juveniles arrested. Peoria recorded 564 juvenile arrests last year — 85% were Black and 66% were males.

The most common offenses for juvenile arrests were: simple assault (178); motor vehicle theft (53); weapons law violation (47); destruction/vandalism (40); and burglary/breaking and entering (36).

Peoria's patrol officers responded to an average of 320 calls per day, totaling 118,641 for the year.

Makeup of the Peoria Police Department

The Peoria Police Department hired 41 new officers in 2023 and continues to a push to hire more female and minority officers. Thirteen of the officers hired were women and 20 were minorities.

A majority of the Peoria Police Department is white and male, however. Minority officers make up 22% of the department and women comprise 13%.

More: Peoria man sentenced in 2021 shooting that killed Manual High student

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Gun crimes, juvenile arrests rose in Peoria in 2023