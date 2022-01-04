Shootings keep Lodi police busy over holiday weekend

Jan. 4—Lodi Police Department officers spent the last hours of 2021 and the first hour of the new year investigating two shootings five blocks apart

Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of East Pine and South Washington streets at 10:09 p.m. Saturday, police said. One vacant residence in the area was struck by gunfire, and police said it was not the intended target of the shooting. No one was injured, police said.

Ten shell casings were found in the area, and witnesses told a officers a black car was involved, police said.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time, police said.

Nearly three hours later, officers responded to another shooting on the 300 block of East Locust Street, where more than 30 shell casings were found.

Three vehicles and one residence were struck by gunfire, but no one was injured, police said. There is no suspect or vehicle information, police said, adding it is unknown if the two shootings are related.

The shell casings have been sent to a forensics lab for testing, police said. The incidents occurred just two weeks after officers spent a bust Sunday evening responding to three robberies in the span of 30 minutes.

On Dec. 19, officers responded to a robbery with possible shots fired about 6 p.m. at Lodi Avenue Liquors. Police said an employee of the store was attacked when he refused to hand over money in an attempted robbery.

The victim was struck in the head with a blunt object during the attack, then produced a handgun and fired at the assailant, striking him. The assailant was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At about the same time, officers responded to a home invasion robbery on the 200 block of Maple Street, where three armed men forced their way into an unoccupied residence.

Upon leaving, they were confronted by a neighbor, and one of the men fired their weapon at him, striking him, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and the assailants fled the area. At 6:25 p.m. that day, officers responded to a similar home invasion report on the 300 block of First Street. Three men entered a residence and robbed the victim of electronics and his wallet at gunpoint before fleeing. Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings over the weekend, as well as the incidents from Dec. 19, to call 209-333-6728.