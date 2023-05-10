After shooting, Melbourne considers requiring late-night alcohol permits for bars

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Responding to Saturday's downtown gunfire that injured three people, the Melbourne City Council may require bars and restaurants citywide to obtain extended-hours permits that emphasize security measures in order to serve alcohol after 11 p.m.

Permit requirements could include cameras. Crowd management. Queue lines. Music and noise abatement. And weapons detection, according to a PowerPoint slide displayed during Tuesday night's meeting.

No decisions have been made. Council members directed City Hall staffers to draft a proposed ordinance for future discussion and votes.

Shortly after 1:20 a.m. Saturday, three people were shot after a street fight broke out in the 800 block of New Haven Avenue, Melbourne police said in a press release. Bullets shattered storefront windows and tore holes into a parked black sport-utility vehicle.

"This is unacceptable. Those who come to the city of Melbourne to start problems: You are not welcome," Mayor Paul Alfrey said.

"It is time that we level the playing field for our businesses and hold those businesses who attract this kind of nonsense accountable," Alfrey said.

Police have neither identified suspects nor the victims — two of whom were critically injured. The investigation remains ongoing, Police Chief David Gillespie said.

City Hall staffers have researched similar extended-hours alcohol permits in Orlando, Titusville, Riviera Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Winter Park.

As presented Tuesday, Melbourne's permits could be issued annually with renewal based on performance. Violations could generate warnings and eventual permit suspension, with an appeal process.

These violations could include noise, overcrowding and criminal activities such as assault, sale and possession of illegal substances, disorderly conduct and gambling.

Gillespie said officers were dispatched to the shooting scene at 1:24 a.m. Saturday, and the first arrived within 1 minute, 14 seconds.

The three shooting victims were treated at Holmes Regional Medical Center. That night, police arrested a 27-year-old Palm Bay man and a 30-year-old Melbourne man near the hospital after they dropped off one of the victims and fled on foot, arrest affidavits show. Both men face a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence.

"The charges are from actions during the investigation into the shooting but ultimately what involvement, if any, they had in the shooting itself is still undetermined," Police Sgt. Benjamin Slover said Wednesday morning.

In March 2022, a 34-year-old Palm Bay man was fatally shot inside the now-defunct Off The Traxx on New Haven Avenue. Months later, the Melbourne Code Enforcement Board fined Off The Traxx $5,000 for failing to provide a required, trained five-person security team the night of the fatal shooting — constituting "an irreparable or irreversible violation" of the sports bar's conditional-use permit.

Gillespie referenced that homicide during Tuesday's discussion. Rather than cite the nightspot months later based on its conditional-use permit, he said an extended-hours alcohol-permit program would let his officers take quick action.

"If there is a major incident at any location, we can immediately (notify City Council), review that immediately, and take whatever decisive action needs done. And it's over. We don't have to wade through a process," Gillespie said.

However, Foo Bar vice president and general manager Bear Deardoff urged council members to avoid punishing nightspots that are following the rules by imposing new regulations. He said he has spent the past 13 to 14 years working downtown at night, and he relaunched Foo Bar in April 2022.

"In the year that we've been open, we haven't had one call to the police. We haven't had one fight in our bar. We haven't had one incident that could even come close to that," Deardoff said.

"But because of the actions of the few, the many will suffer and will be brought to heel under these new ordinances," he said.

The City Council voted 6-1 to draft a proposed extended-hours alcohol-permit ordinance. Mimi Hanley voted no, saying she wanted to schedule a workshop to discuss the topic with bar owners.

Bullet holes riddle a Chevrolet Suburban after a Saturday early-morning shooting in downtown Melbourne.

Gillespie told the City Council that the gunfire stemmed from an earlier fight inside Fiesta Bar & Grill. But Romeo Mikhail, who owns the establishment, told council members the brawl broke out at a different nightspot a block to the west — and "we made the executive decision to close our bar at 1:15 when we saw that fight happen."

"I'm for more safety. I'm for protocols. I'm for making our patrons safe. But I don't like Fiesta being put in the front pages when we're doing everything right," Mikhail told council members.

Former mayor Kathy Meehan, who manages Meehan's Office & Art Products, said downtown Melbourne is safe and the late-night shooting was an isolated incident. She called for an increased police presence.

On that note, County Line Saloon owner-manager Hunter Benninger said his establishment has offered to pay for extra police patrols downtown — but he has never received an answer.

“We can’t keep doing this. We really can’t. Because what’s going to happen next?” Benninger said of violent incidents.

Hurricane Creek Saloon owner Randy Bennett told council members he took a financial hit after last year's Off The Traxx homicide, and he'll take another one after Saturday's gunfire because patrons will be afraid to come downtown. He said it is important for Melbourne to have a nightlife scene, citing economic growth in hotels, businesses and jobs.

"These people come from all over the country. They are used to urbanized areas with entertainment districts and different things like that. So we are hoping that, when are crafting whatever ordinances as you move forward, that you take that into consideration as well," Bennett said.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Melbourne may require late-night alcohol permits after downtown shootings