Shootings of people parked at scenic overlooks in RPV, Pasadena appear connected; 6 arrested

Officials inspect a car where two people were found dead Monday morning in Rancho Palos Verdes. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

The Pasadena Police Department has arrested six people suspected in separate homicides in Pasadena and Rancho Palos Verdes over the last few days where the victims were found inside cars parked near scenic overlooks.

The Pasadena shooting occurred early Saturday morning along Angeles Crest Highway. Police were contacted shortly after 3:20 a.m. about a car crash near mile marker 28.36.

Officers reported finding Los Angeles resident Jessie Munoz, 32, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the vehicle, who told police she was a friend of Munoz, was not injured.

Lt. Monica Cuellar, a spokesperson for Pasadena police, said the shooting was thought to have occurred during a robbery.

A couple of days later, the Rancho Palos Verdes shooting occurred early Monday morning at an ocean overlook on Palos Verdes Drive.

The two victims, identified as Jorge Ramos, 36, and Taylorraven Whittaker, 26, were said to have been dating, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They both suffered gunshot wounds and were inside Ramos' blue Subaru, which had been pierced by bullets.

During a news conference Wednesday, Pasadena police refused to name the suspects until charges are filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

Cuellar said all six suspects were taken into custody around 3:41 a.m. Wednesday and consisted of a mix of men and women from the Los Angeles area.

She expected charges to be filed by Monday at the latest and said investigators were pursuing homicide charges for all six.

