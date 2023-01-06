Shootings reported at homes, workplace of 4 New Mexico politicians

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say the homes or businesses of four local and state politicians have been shot at since early December.

No has been injured in the gunfire directed at the homes of two county commissioners and a state senator or in the shots fired near the law office of a second state senator, Albuquerque police said Thursday.

All are Democrats. Police are investigating whether they are linked. Police Chief Harold Medina said the police department has implemented its "major case protocol."

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina speaks with the media about the recent shootings at the homes and businesses of local elected officials. (KOB)

"They will work this nonstop," Medina said at a news conference. Investigators are processing evidence, he said.

In the three cases that involved homes, the shootings involved eight to 12 rounds, police said.

Eight shots were fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on Dec. 4. On Dec. 12, the home of then-Bernalillo Commissioner Debbie O’Malley was struck by more than a dozen bullets, police said.

“It was terrifying. My house got shot up, straight through the front door,” Barboa told NBC affiliate KOB of Albuquerque. She told the station she had just been playing in that area with her granddaughter.

At least eight shots were fired at state Sen. Linda Lopez’s home after midnight Tuesday, and shots were fired near the law office where state Sen. Antonio "Moe" Maestas works shortly before noon Thursday, but there was no damage to the building, police said.

Senator Linda Lopez, an Albuquerque Democrat, said, “People are really worried about losing jobs. We need something now,” Lopez said during a press conference in her office at the New Mexico State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. (Clyde Mueller/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) (Clyde Mueller / Santa Fe New Mexican via AP file)

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called the incidents “very serious,” and he asked for the public’s help in reporting anyone or anything suspicious. He also urged against speculation.

“We are worried and concerned that these are connected and possibly politically motivated or personally motivated — but we don’t know that for a fact,” Keller said at a news conference.

Most of the shootings happened in Albuquerque, which is in Bernalillo County. One was in North Valley, which is adjacent, police said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com