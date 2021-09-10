Shootings in Near South Side and Pilsen leave 2 dead early Friday

Two men were killed in separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other early Friday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police found a 19-year-old shot in the head and lying unresponsive in the street just after 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Lumber Street in the Near South Side, according to police. He was transported to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital by the fire department and was later pronounced dead.

The second shooting happened at 2:47 a.m. in Pilsen. A man, 50, was found shot in the head and hand in the 1400 block of West 17th Street. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shootings were among eight that happened Thursday evening to Friday morning.