Shootings, stabbing leave three injured in Daytona Beach Sunday

Three people survived violent attacks in separate crimes hours apart in Daytona Beach early Sunday morning, including a woman who was shot in the abdomen outside a gambling establishment and a man shot in a home invasion-robbery, police said.

The two shootings and a stabbing are under investigation, said Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister on Monday.

"Yes, everyone's alive," she said, when asked if the victims survived.

The series of crimes started as early as 4:20 a.m. Sunday when a 66-year-old Daytona Beach man was shot in the home invasion-robbery, police said.

According to Daytona Beach police, the man reported that he was sleeping when he was awakened by someone kicking in his front door. Two people, identified as juveniles, walked in with rifles and ordered him to get on the floor, according to an incident report.

The armed suspects then ransacked his apartment asking about money and drugs, police said.

Then as the suspects were leaving, one shot the victim in the back of the right shoulder. The victim dragged himself to his walker in his living room, and walked to his vehicle in the parking lot leaving a trail of blood, police noted in their report.

The man was taken by an ambulance to Halifax Health Medical Center, police said.

Then at 6:02 a.m., a second shooting was reported. Police responded to Halifax Health Medical Center where they found a 54-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to an incident report.

The woman was driven to the hospital by the security guard at Hotspot, a gambling and gaming place at 740 Mason Ave., police said.

The security guard informed police that he had closed the gate of the parking lot of the business and got in a vehicle. The woman, an employee, was also seated in the front seat of the vehicle, police said.

The security guard then saw two men wearing white Halloween masks running toward the vehicle. They fired several shots into the vehicle, hitting the woman, the report detailed.

At the scene of the shooting, police found several 9 mm shell casings, a report states.

As police worked the two shootings, they were again called to Halifax Health Medical Center at 6:40 a.m., this time for a stabbing.

A 42-year-old man was suffering from a stab wound to the left forearm, a report indicated.

The victim reported that he was in his apartment earlier in the morning when he looked out his window and saw a man circling his vehicle, investigators said.

The man went out to his vehicle and confronted the suspect telling him he was calling the police. The suspect became aggressive and lunged several times at the victim, police said.

The victim then punched the suspect in the face. The suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim, who was taken to the hospital by his girlfriend, police said.

So far no arrests have been made in any of the incidents. The condition of the victims was not immediately available.

