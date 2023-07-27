'Shootme,'Aaron Hernandez's brother DJ told cops before being tased in Bristol, video shows

Jul. 26—As officers surrounded a Bristol home where he was staying on July 18, Lt. Geoffrey Lund said Hernandez told police over the phone they "better be ready" because he was planning to fight.

Hernandez also claimed he was armed with a gun and would shoot any officer who came near him, according to Lund. Lund said Hernandez then ended the phone call and emerged from the home. He began walking toward police, saying, "Shoot me," Lund said.

Bodycam footage released by Bristol police Wednesday afternoon captured the ensuing encounter between Hernandez and police from three different angles. In one, Hernandez, arms raised, can be heard shouting, "Shoot me," multiple times as officers approached him from the front and behind.

"I'm not armed," he said.

Within moments, a loud bang can be heard and Hernandez toppled to the ground, seemingly moaning in pain, according to the video. The bulk of his body landed on the driveway, but his head hit the adjacent lawn, the video shows. Three officers can be seen handcuffing him as he said, "OK, OK, OK, OK," before the videos end.

Prison records show Hernandez is in custody at the Hartford Correctional Center on $250,000 bail.

