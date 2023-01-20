Shootout at an apartment in Fresno leaves one man hospitalized. Police have video footage

A man was shot twice Thursday evening at an apartment complex in central Fresno.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Pontiac Way, near Blackstone Avenue, Fresno police Lt. Israel Reyes said.

Officers found a man in his 20s with two gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital in guarded condition.

Reyes said multiple people were inside the complex and involved in a disturbance that possibly led to an exchange of gunfire.

”For some unknown reason, an individual exited the apartment and began shooting at other groups of subjects that were by the apartment,” Reyes said.

“They began chasing each other through the complex and left the scene on foot.”

Police did not have a suspect description and no one was in custody, but detectives canvassed the apartment for any evidence and found ballistic evidence, along with “good” video that captured the shooting, Reyes said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.