Shootout between boyfriend and ex leaves woman dead, daughter shot, Florida cops say

A mother was killed and her 7-year-old daughter injured during a shootout between the woman’s boyfriend and her ex, according to Florida police.

Lavaris Darnell Delapierre, 28, the woman’s ex and the father of the injured child, is facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to Pinellas County court records.

Delapierre was dropping his daughter off at her mother’s apartment at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 when he got into a confrontation with her boyfriend, according to a news release from the Clearwater Police Department.

Delapierre and the woman’s boyfriend exchanged gunfire and struck the child’s mother, Nicolshia Washington, 25, and the child, the release says.

Washington was taken to a hospital in Safety Harbor, where she died of her injuries, according to police. The child was taken to a trauma center in St. Petersburg with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Delapierre fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

He turned himself in on Jan. 9 and was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, the release says. He was later arrested and booked into the Pinellas County jail, according to jail records.

Clearwater is about 25 miles west of Tampa.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Delapierre is facing charges of armed burglary and felonious possession of a firearm, jail records say.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.

Washington is survived by three children, according to a GoFundMe organized by her mother and aunt.

Washington’s mother, Sarah Miller, could not be reached for comment.

Miller told WTSP that Washington was a loving mother to her children and was always smiling. She questioned why her boyfriend and Delapierre had to put her in danger, the outlet reported.





“Love and guns is not possible,” Miller said, according to WTSP. “If you love my daughter the way y’all say y’all love my daughter, why were guns involved? Why did y’all have to kill my daughter? Why did you have to take my daughter away from me?”

Miller told WFLA that she wants justice for her daughter.

“She shouldn’t have been gone this early,” she told the outlet. “It was too early for her, she doesn’t deserve this at all.”

The 7-year-old has been released from the hospital, according to the family.

