In shootout between drivers, man standing outside Fort Worth dentist’s office is shot

During an exchange of gunfire between two people driving vehicles, a man who was an unintended victim was shot on Monday as he stood in front of an east Fort Worth dentist’s office, police said.

The man was shot about 1:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth police said.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and was in surgery on Monday evening, but his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police did not announce an arrest on Monday evening.