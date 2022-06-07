Shootout in Coon Rapids apartment leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Two men were killed and another wounded Monday afternoon in a shootout inside a Coon Rapids apartment, officials say.

Investigators believe a dispute among the men led to the exchange of gunfire, leaving two of them dead and the third with minor injuries, according to a news release issued by the Anoka County sheriff’s office. Officials said there is no threat to the public.

Police and paramedics responded about 4:50 p.m. to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive, where they found the three wounded men, the news release said.

First responders administered first aid to the two gravely wounded men, but one was declared dead at the scene. The other was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he also died. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will identify them.

No further information was immediately released late Monday.

