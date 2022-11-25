Shootout in Cranston on Wednesday night sprays homes with bullets, sends 1 to hospital

CRANSTON − A home invasion led to a shootout in Cranston on Wednesday night, leaving bullet holes in nearby cars and homes and sending one person to an area hospital with a non-fatal wound, police said.

WJAR-TV and WPRI-TV reported that Police Chief Michael Winquist said that the shooting was targeted and the same people were involved in a similar incident a month earlier.

Three people, two of them armed, showed up at the house on Smith Street on Wednesday night. One person in the house was also armed with a gun. Shooting started inside the house and then spilled into the street, with bullets hitting nearby houses and cars, WJAR-TV reported, citing Winquist.

WPRI-TV reported the one injury was a gunshot to the head, but said the victim will recover.

Cranston police say a house on Smith Street in Cranston was the site of a targeted home invasion that led to a shootout on Wednesday.

"It's a quiet, safe city, but there are things that happen in a city, as you know," Winquist said after the shooting. "We are really concerned, but this was a targeted incident, we're very confident of that, and our detectives will work hard to bring the people responsible to justice."

Outside the house on Thursday morning, one black Mercedes-Benz sedan was on the back of a tow truck and the yard was filled with inflated Christmas decorations. Police could been seen talking to occupants in neighboring houses.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police say home invasion turns into shootout in Cranston on Nov. 23