A Red Bluff woman was arrested after she allegedly killed her mother in what officials said appeared to be a shootout in her parents' home.

Julia Deanna Larsen, 27, of Redding was arrested on suspicion of murder after her mother was killed during a fight at the family's home on Hilltop Drive north of Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Monday at 14845 Hilltop Drive when people heard screaming coming frrom the home, sheriff's officials said.

Emergency dispatchers received a second 911 call from a man who said his daughter had a gun and was not letting him and his wife leave the house, officials said.

The 911 dispatcher then heard a gunshot in the background during the phone call, sheriff's officials said. But the shooting continued.

"Multiple gunshots were heard from within the residdence, with at least one person reportedly shot," officials said in a news release.

Sheriff's officials arrived and arrested Julia Larsen "after a brief struggle," officials said.

Medical officials attended to Julia Larsen's mother, but she died, officials said.

Julia Larsen's father, Martin Larsen, 65, had been wounded during a fight with his daughter and "evidence at the scene indicate a shootout between Mr. Larsen and his daughter may have occurred," sheriff's officials said.

Martin Larsen and his daughter were taken to a nearby hospital. The father is expected to survive and Julia Larsen will be booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of murder after she is released from the hospital, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: 'Shootout:' Daughter accused of killing her mother in Red Bluff