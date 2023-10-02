Shootout in divorce fight kills man’s wife and mother, Texas cops say. He’s arrested

Two women are dead and two men are hurt after police say an argument over divorce ended in a family shootout.

Police have arrested Devin Kieth Grantom, 28, in connection with the shooting death of his wife, Courtney Grantom, 28, court records show.

Officers were called to the couple’s home around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, about a disturbance. Shortly after, police were called again and told the situation escalated, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“Upon arrival, we discovered that several people had been shot here at the location. It appears that most of the shooting transpired inside the residence,” Gonzalez said at a news conference Sunday streamed by KHOU.

Five people lived in the home, including Devin; Courtney; their 2-year-old child; Devin’s 65-year-old mother, Deborah Grantom; and Devin’s brother, James Grantom, according to KPRC.

James Grantom told KTRK while the couple was arguing, his mother was trying to calm things down.

“At first, she was trying to de-escalate the situation because she’s just a nice, good-hearted person and didn’t want my brother to go to jail,” Grantom told the outlet.

During the argument, two people showed up, also trying to help, Gonzalez said.

At some point, he said gunfire erupted and Courtney and Deborah Grantom were fatally shot.

“We have at least three individuals that possibly fired shots, and we’re trying to determine, again, everybody’s role in this,” Gonzalez said.

McClatchy News reached out to Devin’s attorney Monday, Oct. 2, but did not immediately hear back.

“It’s just really hard. I lost basically my entire family today,” James Grantom told KTRK.

While shots were being fired, James grabbed his two 2-year-old nephew and shielded him, Gonzalez said.

“I ran away with my nephew into the back of the house when the shooting started to secure his life and to make sure he didn’t get hit by a stray bullet,” James Grantom told KPRC.

Gonzalez said this isn’t the first time police have been called to the home. He said they were recently dispatched there twice.

Devin Grantom is charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He’s due back in court Oct. 3, court records show.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

