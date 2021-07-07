Shootout dope linked to drug ring

Jul. 7—ASHLAND — A recent guilty plea filed in the Eastern District of Kentucky has revealed that dope confiscated following a January 2020 rolling shootout has been linked to a large-scale drug ring.

John C. Knotts, who is accused in Ohio of shooting at police officers during a car chase that ended in Greenup County and of the January 2020 heist at a PNC Bank in Ashland, pleaded guilty June 25 in federal court to drug charges.

Knotts was accused of participating in a drug ring comprised of Jesse R. Baise, Keith Chaffins, Steven Lindsey, Joshua Gamble, Paul E. Hart and Amanda Cochran, who is accused of driving during the shootout.

Jailhouse calls wrapped up everyone into one single indictment, according to court records.

Knotts — who pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute heroin and meth and conspiracy to do the same — was arrested Jan. 29 following the rolling shootout that began north of Portsmouth. Upon getting the vehicle stopped, authorities found 13 grams of heroin and 64 grams of meth inside Cochran's purse, according to his plea agreement.

Court records show that the dope found inside the vehicle has been linked to the drug conspiracy.

Knotts is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18 — he faces up to 60 years in prison.

Along with Knotts, so far Baise, Chaffins, Lindsey and Hart have entered guilty pleas to their parts in the conspiracy. Gamble is expected to plead guilty Wednesday, per a motion filed July 2.

