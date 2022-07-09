Shootout during a house party left one person injured and the homeowner fighting on two fronts

A wild shootout during a house party at a short-term rental in Southwest Atlanta left one person injured and the homeowner fighting on two fronts to be able to rent the home out again.

Video captured by the homeowner’s camera shows dozens of bullets fired on June 2 just after 1 o’clock in the morning. A group of people outside the home off McDaniel St. duck for cover then some even return fire toward an unknown number of shooters off-camera.

Another angle shows more people inside the home scrambling for cover while at least three people in the home reach for weapons to return fire.

“When I first arrived, I just noticed the trail of blood leading into the house,” said the homeowner over the phone, asking not to be identified.

She says she didn’t learn about the shooting until the next day when she noticed the damage at her home. The latest estimate she got for repairs reached over $33,000. She says she has only received $3,000 in reimbursement.

“I was immediately moved to tears because it’s my home,” she said. “I put my love in it and I care about it.”

When she watched the videos, she says her thoughts were with her neighbors who were subjected to the violence.

“I automatically felt a little bit guilty that I put my neighbors through something like that,” she said. “There’s children that live across the street.”

Atlanta police say at least one person was injured during the shooting. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and no motive has been established.

Quadarius Dumas, 19, was charged with making a false report of a crime after he had been dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds. APD says he gave conflicting information about how he was shot and where it happened. His injuries are non life-threatening.

Neighbors nearby recalled fearing stray bullets would enter their homes.

“It literally sounded like a war zone outside of my door,” said one neighbor who asked not to be identified.

The city has already cited the homeowner and ordered her to “cease all business” after the shootout and neighbor complaints.

“Her short-term rental needs to be shut down,” said the neighbor.

The homeowner says this is the first major incident at her home and she plans to fight to be able to rent it out again and get money back for repairs.

“I just have to pick up the pieces and do what I have to do to be able to get back into business,” she said.

