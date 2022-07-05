Shootout ends with Chaparral man's death. Sheriff says his cause of death is unclear

This story contains discussions of suicide. If you're distressed by this story, consider reaching out to the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255. Help is available.

LAS CRUCES – For the second time in six weeks, the Doña Ana County sheriff held a news conference providing details about a deputy shooting that left a man dead.

Kim Stewart, the sheriff of Doña Ana County, announced that 63-year-old Bryan Humble was killed during a shootout in Chaparral on July 3. However, Stewart stopped short of saying a DASO deputy killed Humble. Instead, she said it was possible Humble shot himself. When pressed by the Sun-News for details, Stewart declined to comment on whether there was any information suggesting Humble killed himself.

"It would be difficult for us to assess without an autopsy," Stewart said.

Humble is the second man killed after being in a shootout with DASO deputies in the last two months. On May 21, deputies fatally shot Carlos Gamboa, 57. In that case, Stewart said Gamboa fired a shotgun at a deputy. Stewart used Tuesday's news conference to outline a complex multiagency response that ended with Humble's death.

"What I'm going to share with you is the facts as we know them now," Stewart said. "But please bear in mind, any active investigation can reveal other information."

The incident began at about 1 a.m. Sunday when two deputies arrived at the 100 block of Iron Horse Avenue. According to Stewart, Humble's neighbor called 911 after the neighbor believed Humble had fired a gun at another neighbor's home.

As deputies arrived, Stewart said they found evidence supporting the 911 caller's allegation. She added that the deputies contacted Humble and the neighbor he allegedly shot at during their investigation. The deputies learned that Humble argued with his neighbor before deputies arrived. The tiff revolved around Humble's use of a loud tractor. The neighbor also told deputies they weren't interested in pressing charges.

Story continues

"In the state of New Mexico, for us to have taken any other action, at that moment, we would have needed a victim to support (that a crime occurred,)" Stewart said.

However, the deputies did believe they had enough to cite Humble for negligent discharge of a firearm, according to Stewart. When the deputies wrote the citation, Stewart said Humble refused to sign it. So instead of pressing the issue, the deputies told Humble he'd receive the citation in the mail. They then left the area.

"He is uncooperative at this point. He is not combative, necessarily. But he's uncooperative," Stewart said.

Four hours later, the two deputies returned to the area. This time, a caller reported Humble rammed his truck into his neighbor's truck. Stewart said that Humble also shouted at the neighbor, challenging him to come out to engage him. This time, law enforcement descended on the area with a multiagency response. Stewart said officers from the Otero County Sheriff's Office and the Anthony Police Department joined two DASO deputies to surround the rural plot. Stewart said the Las Cruces Police Department also deployed a drone to help surveil the rural area.

Stewart also pointed out that the area around Humble's property is desolate. Humble's house sits like a peninsula at the center of a mostly vacant block. The neighbor Humble allegedly harassed is northeast of his property. There is also one other home on the block. The area's secluded nature prevented the two deputies from using their radios. Stewart said that they instead relied on other agencies to communicate with dispatchers.

Stewart outlined the multiagency response. She said that deputies with Otero County swarmed the neighbor's house on the northeast. She said they were able to remove the neighbor from the area and surveil Humble's property. Anthony Police Department officers and DASO deputies also took a position northwest of Humble's house. Finally, another DASO deputy positioned themselves southeast of Humble's residence.

Stewart said that Humble fired at different groups of officers as they surrounded his home. She said Humble fired several shots at the northwest group. That group also noticed a laser point in their area. Stewart said the laser pointer indicated that the Humble was targeting the officers.

"At that point, we don't know if he has a laser (pointer) or if it's attached to a weapon," Stewart said.

Eventually, Humble began advancing toward the group in the northwest. Stewart said the DASO deputy fired "a small number of shots." The shootout then ceased. Stewart said deputies did not immediately run to Humble. She said that he'd fallen near a hill, and the officers in the area lost sight of him. The LCPD drone then spotted Humble. Stewart confirmed that Humble suffered a single gunshot wound. She said that deputies did discover a gun near his body but declined to provide any information or evidence that might suggest his injuries were self-inflicted.

In all, Stewart said that law enforcement recovered a handgun, a shotgun, and a lever-action rifle. She said that deputies fired nine rounds during the incident. None of the other agencies fired their weapons, Stewart said.

Like all police shootings, a task force of law enforcement agencies will investigate the deputies involved. The task force consists of DASO, LCPD, New Mexico State Police, and New Mexico State University Police Department personnel. When their investigation concludes, the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office determines if the deputies violate the law.

Others are reading:

Justin Garcia covers public safety for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Shootout ends with Chaparral man's death. Doña Ana County sheriff says his cause of death unclear.