Shootout erupts with Fresno Police nearby. One adult dead, three teens wounded

A shootout Saturday night near Radio Park in central Fresno left a man dead and three teens wounded, one in critical condition, police said.

Officers were near the park at Clinton Avenue and First Street around 9 p.m. working an unrelated disturbance call when they heard gunshots to the east. They canvassed the area and located three of the victims and the fourth approached officers at the scene seeking assistance. All four were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead.

“The investigation is in its infancy stages,” Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles said. “Our street violence detectives are on the scene and homicide detectives are on their way. Preliminary information indicates there may have been some disturbance at a nearby store that carried out into the area of Clinton and First Street.

“Gunfire was exchanged between the two groups and two parties on one side were hit and two parties on the other side were hit.”

Valles said the teens were ages 15-16 and all three were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital. The juvenile listed in critical condition had gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The other two were in stable condition with unspecified wounds.

No other information about those who were shot was immediately available.

It was yet to be determined if there were others involved in the shooting who may have left the scene before the police arrived, or if the incident is gang-related.

“Our MAGEC (Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium) detectives are on scene and will conduct follow-up and assist our homicide investigators to determine if gangs did play a factor in this shooting,” Valles said.