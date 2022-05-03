Shootout in Haines City bar leaves one man dead

HAINES CITY — A 31-year-old Haines City man has been charged with shooting two people - killing one - at a bar in unincorporated Haines City Sunday.

At a press conference this week, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the incident began around 5:12 p.m. when Joshua Badillo, at the Shady Cove Bar and Grill located at 7140 State Road 544 East of Haines City, exchanged words with a group of patrons at the bar.

"Joshua Badillo buys a round of beer for them, the argument is over with and everyone goes on their way," Judd said. "A little while later this group of friends, the motorcycle gang, they go outside to the tiki-bar."

Judd said Badillo, again, approached the group - this time at their table outside bar. He said one of the people in the group asked an employee if they can get Badillo to leave.

Judd said Badillo walked across the parking lot toward his truck but turned back toward the group, pushed past a number of people and shot a 32-year-old Lakeland man. That man was taken to a hospital and is listed as in stable condition.

After the shot was fired, another man came out of the bar and began shooting at Badillo, Judd said.

"The suspect goes around behind his vehicle, which is parked farther out in the parking lot," Judd said. "And the guy with the firearm goes out and around [another] truck along with another person."

According to Judd, the men engaged in a shootout in the parking lot, which caused other people at the bar to run. The armed 54-year-old man involved in the gunfight with Badillo was shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital but died shortly after arriving.

According to Judd, Badillo fled the bar at a high rate of speed, but was involved in a hit-and-run car crash on his way home.

Judd said deputies caught up with Badillo at his home and saw blood on his vehicle, which led them to believe he was also shot. Badillo was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to his arm and shoulder and was later taken into custody.

"From everything we’re seeing, the suspect instigated everything, pestering the group repeatedly," Judd said in a prepared statement. "He shot one man, then got into a gunfight with another…all, basically over nothing. It’s absolutely senseless.”

The sheriff's office said Badillo has been charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and tampering with evidence - all felonies. He is currently being held at the Polk County Jail.

