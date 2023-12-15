Shootout involving teenagers leaves one dead in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting between two groups of people in southwest Charlotte Thursday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Apex Landing Way near West Tyvola Road.

Police said they received a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon on Apex Landing Way.

At the scene, police found two male victims with gunshot wounds.

Both of those victims were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of those victims was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

In an interview, Major Ryan Butler told Channel 9 that an initial investigation indicates that there was an exchange of gunfire between two parties.

One of those groups was inside a vehicle, and the other group was by an apartment complex in the area, according to Butler.

Butler went on to explain that during the shooting, the group that was inside the vehicle was eventually involved in an accident with several parked cars.

At least two of those people were also taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained, according to Butler.

Butler said some of the individuals involved were under the age of 18, as well as individuals as young as 17 years old.

“The key here is again, we are here together discussing the fact that we have somebody who has lost their life. Regardless of the circumstances that led up to that, this is not the outcome that anybody wants,” Butler elaborated.

CMPD said the investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

