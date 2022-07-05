Shootout kills one, injures 3 in Shreveport on Fourth of July. What you need to know.

Here's what you need to know about the shootout that left one dead and three wounded on the Fourth of July.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to Jewella Avenue and Meriwether Road.

Upon arrival, officers found an individual in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital by the Shreveport Fire Department and was later pronounced dead.

More: Man faces new charges in Bossier Parish kidnapping that led to officer-involved shooting

No other victims were located at the scene, police said.

Police believe that three vehicles were involved in this incident. A red Chevy Camaro, white Dodge Charger and a black Dodge Challenger.

Two victims in the shooting were dropped off at Ochsner LSU Health, police said. Another victim was dropped off at Willis-Knighton South shortly after the incident.

At this time, no suspect is in custody.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Fourth of July shootout in Shreveport leaves 1 dead, 3 injured