Shootout leads to discovery of man’s body outside elementary school, Texas cops say

A man’s body was discovered outside an elementary school on Thursday, Feb. 23, following a car burglary and shootout, Texas cops say.

The incident led to the postponement of classes at Harvey Brown Elementary School in Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the victim did not die from a car crash. Instead, he is believed to have been shot and dumped out of a vehicle onto the road.

Sheriff’s officials said in a news briefing streamed by KHOU that the incident began with a car burglary, and the car owner chased after the suspects in another vehicle.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two vehicles, and a man’s body was pushed out of the car the suspects were in, investigators said.

The gunshot victim is believed to be between 16 and 20 years old, sheriff’s officials said. He has not been publicly identified.

One of the vehicles stopped at the scene, but the other that was carrying the man who was shot continued driving.

Investigators said they have a person of interest and are continuing to look for the suspects who were in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 713-221-6000.

