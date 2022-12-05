Shootout leaves man critically injured, MPD says

A man was critically injured after a shootout Monday afternoon involving “multiple suspects,” according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday on North Hollywood Street near Eldridge Avenue, police said.

Police said that “multiple suspects” were shooting at each other before four people involved ran eastbound on Eldridge, while several others left in a gray SUV. A man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

