Search for other gunman after shootout sends man to hospital, Lexington deputies say

A search is underway for a person who’s wanted after a man was injured in a late night shootout, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

Shots were fired late Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s a residential area near Fish Hatchery Lane, not far from U.S. 321.

The exchange of gunfire happened following an argument, the sheriff’s department said.

A man was shot in the upper body and was taken to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department said the man’s injuries are not life threatening, but further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies are trying to confirm the identity of the other shooter, according to the sheriff’s department.

There was no word why the shooters were arguing, or if they knew each other prior to the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.