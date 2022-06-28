Shootout in Lewiston on Saturday hospitalized a man who was later arrested

Jun. 28—LEWISTON — A shootout among a group of people at about 3 a.m. Saturday injured one man, who was later arrested, and have police searching for two other people, according to police.

In a statement released Tuesday, Lewiston police said officers were sent to the area of 199 Bartlett St. in the early hours Saturday after the report of a shooting. They found Wany Wany Anyit, 32, of 113 Whitehouse Crossing Road, Topsham, suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

Police also found "numerous casings and a discarded firearm" that police later learned belonged to Anyit, according to the statement.

"In speaking with witnesses in the area, along with viewing surrounding camera footage, police learned that Anyit and another male were in a verbal altercation when Anyit pulled out a handgun and began shooting. It appears two other people returned fire, striking Anyit," the statement said.

Anyit, who is a convicted felon, was taken to the hospital, treated, discharged and immediately taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, violation of conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest.

Anyit was charged in 2017 with unlawful trafficking and possession of scheduled drugs after he was discovered with fentanyl during a traffic stop in Auburn. He was then living in Topsham. At that time, he had a history of failing to appear in court and violating conditions of release.

Police said they are attempting to identify the other individuals involved and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 207-784-6421.