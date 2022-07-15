Shootout at Memphis intersection caught on camera right underneath Sky Cop

An exchange of gunfire at a Memphis intersection was caught on camera Tuesday night.

The bullets flew in the 1100 block of South Willett Street on July 12, according to the Memphis Police Department.

A SkyCop hanging on a light pole right outside of the Glenview Grocery store caught the frightening moments on camera.

Surveillance video released by police shows a group of four people run behind a truck. Two of the men then begin firing shots at two cars driving down South Willett Street.

The blue light from the SkyCop in the area can be seen flickering off a nearby stop sign as bullets fly across the street.

Police said shots were fired both from those two men and from the cars that were driving down the street.

Nobody was hit in the gunfire but Memphis Police said property in the area was struck.

If you recognize anyone from this video or have any information about who may be responsible for this shootout, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

