Shootout in northwest Fresno: Police officers exchange gunfire with man who ends up dead

Gunfire exchange in a busy area of northwest Fresno ended Saturday evening with a fleeing suspect shot dead and an officer struck in his bulletproof vest, according to Fresno Police.

The events leading up to the shootout started just before 5 p.m.

Deputy Chief Mindy Casto said a man who turned out to have lengthy criminal history with more than 20 arrests tried to flee from officers during a traffic stop.

Officers did not initially chase after the suspect, Casto said.

Fresno Police, however, were able to track him down in the air via helicopter and monitored him driving recklessly, speeding, cutting off other vehicles and running red lights, Casto added.

Police units on the ground then rammed their vehicle into the man’s car to cause him to spin out along Herndon Avenue near Ingram Avenue.

But that’s when shot were fired between the man and two officers, marking the Fresno Police Department’s first officer-involved shooting of the year.

“Immediately after (spinning out), the individual got out and engaged the officers,” Casto said. “At that time, shots were fired and the suspect went down.”

It was not immediately known how much shots were fired by either the suspect or the two officers.

“There’s evidence that the gun was fired; that (it) was in the suspect’s possession,” Casto said. “There’s also evidence that the officer was actually struck by gunfire in his ballistic vest.

“However, because it is early in the investigation ... we’re still looking to confirm.”

Casto said officers rendered first aid on the suspect and emergency personnel soon after arrived and tried to perform life-saving measures.

But the man was declared dead at the scene.

The officer who was apparently struck in the bullet proof vest was transported for observation and “appears to be OK at this time,” Casto said.

“We’re eternally thankful that the officer is OK,” Casto said.

The other officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

The two officers have four and six years of experience with the police department, Casto said.

Fresno Police have as many as 30 detectives working the scene with the investigation expected to last late into the night and Herndon Avenue between Blackstone and Ingram avenues expected to remain closed until sometime Sunday morning.

Detectives planned to further examine body cam footage from the officers, as well as possible surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

The coroner’s office was expected to later determine whether the suspect was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

Casto said the man had been arrested more than 20 times and had six active warrants out for his arrest, including two felony warrants.

Fresno police blocked off Herndon Avenue and part of a Walmart parking lot as they investigate a death Saturday, March 4, 2023. Anthony Galaviz/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Fresno police remained on the scene into the early evening after blocking off Herndon Avenue and part of a Walmart parking lot as they investigate a death Saturday, March 4, 2023. Anthony Galaviz/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

A car that appears to have sustained hits from gunfire is seen Saturday, March 4, 2023, as Fresno police investigate a death that occurred in the late afternoon along Herndon Avenue. Anthony Galaviz/agalaviz@fresnobee.com