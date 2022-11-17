Shootout with officer outside Circle K leaves suspect hospitalized, Cartersville police say

Cartersville Police are investigating a shooting involving one of its officers.

Police say the shooting happened at the Circle K gas station on Joe Frank Harris Parkway.

Police say they arrived after getting a call about someone threatening another person with a gun. When officers arrived, the suspect began shooting at officers and police shot back, injuring them.

The suspect was transferred to a local hospital. Their condition is unclear. The officer was not injured.

Police say the investigation of the incident has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

