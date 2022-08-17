Shootout with police near Parkway Village leads to man arrested, officials say
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that leads to officers firing shots at a suspect.
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue just after 1:15 a.m.
When police arrived, the suspect fired shots at responding officers and barricaded himself inside a hotel room at the location, a release said.
According to police, the suspect continued to fire shots at officers at which time MPD officers returned fire.
After a brief barricade, officers took the suspect into custody and no officers were injured, police said.
The suspect was treated on the scene for a laceration on his hand.
The investigation is ongoing.
