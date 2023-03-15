Shop the 10 best deals on lawn equipment from Sun Joe, Kobalt, Worx and more

Shop all the best lawn equipment deals at Amazon for savings on lawn mowers, leaf blowers and more.

It's just about lawn mowing season, and whether you're a pro or new to these green pastures, you're in the right place. It can be hard to find what you need, so we rounded up the best deals on lawn equipment at Amazon from brands we love including Kobalt, Sun Joe and Worx.

Shop lawn equipment deals at Amazon

From a cordless lawn mower to a lawn mower blade sharpener, there's something here for every need. You'll become a pro in no time and your lawn will be looking as fresh as ever thanks to these limited-time Amazon deals.

►In need of a lawn mower?: Here are the best lawn mowers of 2023

1. Dramm Colorstorm Hose

Save big on our favorite rubber garden hose with this limited-time Amazon deal.

This Dramm Colorstorm premium rubber hose is molded from quality EPDM rubber, which means it won't crack or separate. Ranking as our favorite rubber garden hose, you can get it in green, orange, yellow or blue. Typically retailing for $60, you can take home the hose for just $48.44 today at Amazon.

$48.44 at Amazon (Save $11.56)

2. Kobalt Cordless Electric Leaf Blower

Shopping for lawn equipment? Don't pass up this top-of-the-line leaf blower.

A cordless electric leaf blower will make lawn maintenance much easier and right now you can save 9% on our favorite affordable cordless leaf blower, the Kobalt KHB 3040-06. The variable-speed trigger lets you deliver the right amount of power, while a convenient turbo button lets you amp up the power when needed.

$77.99 at Amazon (Save $8.01)

3. Marathon Yard Rover

We love this wheelbarrow and it's on mega sale right now at Amazon.

The Marathon yard rover takes minutes to assemble and right now it's on sale for just $79 at Amazon, a $31 markdown. Ranking as one of our favorite wheelbarrows, it features two, air-filled wheels, making it easier to lift, balance and maneuver. The rust-proof 5-cubic foot poly tray and 300-pound load capacity make it perfect for residential use.

$79 at Amazon (Save $31)

4. Sun Joe MJ401E-PRO Electric Lawn Mower

Keep your lawn looking fresh with the help of this Sun Joe lawn mower, on sale now at Amazon.

In this Sun Joe MJ401E-PRO electric lawn mower, you will get a three-position height control to perfectly manicure your yard. The durable 14-Inch steel blade is designed to cut with precision and this pro version comes with a rear discharge chute. Usually ringing up for $179, you can take home the mower today for just $118.66, a savings of 34%.

$118.66 at Amazon (Save $60.34)

5. Worx WG779 40V Power Share Cordless Lawn Mower

Save big on the lawn equipment you need this spring by picking up this Worx lawn mower today at Amazon.

This Worx Power Share cordless lawn mower has a single lever that lets you set the height you want to cut your lawn, depending on the season. The 2-in-1 mower also lets you bag it up, or mulch your grass back into the ground. The best part? You can save $26.21 and ring up for just $273.78 today at Amazon.

$273.78 at Amazon (Save $26.21)

6. DenForste Lawn Aerator Shoes for Grass

Grab these customer-favorite lawn aerator shoes for a whopping $25 off right now at Amazon.

These DenForste lawn aerator shoes fit women's shoe size 6-10 and men's shoe size 6-9 and they can be yours for as little as $24.99 when you click the on-page coupon at Amazon, saving you $25. There are three adjustable Velcro straps that sit around your heel and attach with hook-and-loop fasteners, so there's no slipping. The shoes also have heavy duty spikes that easily add oxygen, water and nutrients to soil.

$24.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $25)

7. Agri-Fab Inc Broadcast Spreader

Save big on lawn equipment by picking up this Agri-Fab broadcaster for $62 off at Amazon.

The Agri-Fab 185-pound tow behind broadcast spreader, will easily spread your lawn care products and keep your lawn looking its best. It's designed to last all seasons, year after year, thanks to the rust-proof poly hopper and spreader plate. Usually priced at $299.99, the broadcaster can be yours for just $237.89 today.

$237.89 at Amazon (Save $62.10)

8. Ankda Lawn Mower Blade Sharpener

Save nearly 20% on this lawn mower blade sharpener right now at Amazon.

This Ankda lawn mower blade sharpener is made of high-quality double layer corundum and is designed to be super durable so you can use it repeatedly. Pick up the sharpener for 19% off at Amazon at just $12.99, then simply attach it to a power drill and sharpen your mower blades easily and quickly.

$12.99 at Amazon (Save $3)

9. Himal Outdoors Lawn Mower Cover

Take care of your lawn equipment with the help of this affordable lawn mover cover.

Protect your tractor with a Himal Outdoors lawn mower cover, down from $35.99 to just $23.74 with the on-page coupon at Amazon. The lightweight waterproof nylon fabric can protect your mower from water damage, plus the cover's drawstring cord at the bottom will prevent wind from blowing it away.

$23.74 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $12.25)

10. Eapele Trailer Hitch

This trailer hitch will let you tow your favorite lawn equipment and it's on sale now at Amazon.

With this Eapele trailer hitch, you'll get more use of riding your mower. The hitch is made out of solid iron that's strong, rust-resistant and durable, and it's designed to fit all conventional lawnmowers. Usually priced at $34.99, you can save 6% and ring up at just $32.99 today at Amazon.

$32.99 at Amazon (Save $2)

Shop lawn equipment at Amazon

