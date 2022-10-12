Shop the 10 best deals from Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale ahead of Black Friday
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
October Prime Day is here, and we're tracking all the best Amazon Early Access deals ahead of Black Friday. If you're wondering what the competition is up to, check out Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale. With deals on furniture, decorations, bedding, rugs, kitchen accessories and more for up to 60% off, it's definitely a sale worth your time.
Some of our favorite picks include this Standing Outdoor Patio Heater for $208.01, the Bryce Buffalo Check Cotton Duvet Cover for as low as $46.99, and the Ridge Textured Stonewear 16-Piece Dinnerware Set for $160.
There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.
►Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day
►Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more
The 10 best deals
Chateau Handcrafted Acacia Wood Cheese and Charcuterie Boards for $39-$55 (Save $10-$14): multiple color and size options, handcrafted for an authentic touch, perfect for hosting over the holidays.
Cozy Fleece Pillow Covers for $39.50 (Save $10): multiple color options, comfortable fleece material that's perfect for cooler weather.
Bryce Buffalo Check Cotton Duvet Cover for $46.99-$141 (Save $112.01-$48): reversible and machine washable duvet cover,
Premium Flickering Flameless Wax Pumpkin Candle for $55-62 (Save $24-$27): three unique options, stays lit 200 hours with battery, on/off timer, scentless.
Tuscan Handcrafted Terracotta Indoor/Outdoor Vases for $56.99 (Save $72.01): versatile decorations for a variety of home spaces, watertight, unfinished look adds texture and a rustic vibe.
Mesa Striped Handcrafted Cotton Quilt for $73.99-$88.99 (Save $175.01-$210.01): pure cotton, reversible, machine washable, great for any bed setting.
SleepSmart Temperature Regulating Basketweave Blanket for $141-$156 (Save $48-$53): multiple size options, diffuses heat and wicks sweat, simultaneously lightweight and cozy.
Ridge Textured Stonewear 16-Piece Dinnerwear Set for $160 (Save $40): includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four individual bowls and four mugs in two color options.
Standing Outdoor Patio Heater for $208.01 (Save $90.99): easy use, great for cooler weather, wide heating area up to 200 square feet, has wheels for easy movement.
Heath Easy Care Rug for $319-$769 (Save $80-$330): multiple color and size options, soft polyester rug for a variety of rooms.
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide
All the best Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop early Black Friday deals on tech, home, fashion and more
Competing Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on home, tech, fashion and more
The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide
Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on Apple, Ninja and Vizio
Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: 40+ early Black Friday deals on LG, Apple and HP
Lowe's Amazon Prime Day sales: Shop deals on tools, appliances and patio furniture
Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on TVs, phones and laptops before Black Friday
Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: 25+ early Black Friday home and kitchen deals
Target Amazon Prime Day sales: 50+ deals on Costway, Dyson and Sony
Prime Day mattress sales: Huge discounts at Leesa, Awara and Nectar
Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save big on Casper, Winix and iRobot before Black Friday
Prime Day Amazon device deals: Save on speakers, tablets and more ahead of Black Friday
Prime Day laptop deals: The best early Black Friday laptop deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
Prime Day TV deals: Black Friday markdowns on LG and TCL TVs
Prime Day fashion and luggage deals: Save on sweaters, shoes and more
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Snag discounts at Pottery Barn ahead of Black Friday