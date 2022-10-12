Shop the 10 best deals from Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale ahead of Black Friday

Pottery Barn is having a sale competing with Amazon October Prime Day. Here are the best deals from it.

October Prime Day is here, and we're tracking all the best Amazon Early Access deals ahead of Black Friday. If you're wondering what the competition is up to, check out Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale. With deals on furniture, decorations, bedding, rugs, kitchen accessories and more for up to 60% off, it's definitely a sale worth your time.

Some of our favorite picks include this Standing Outdoor Patio Heater for $208.01, the Bryce Buffalo Check Cotton Duvet Cover for as low as $46.99, and the Ridge Textured Stonewear 16-Piece Dinnerware Set for $160.

Outdoor heaters and decorative vases are among the best deals from Pottery Barn.

The 10 best deals

