12 best Presidents Day furniture sales you can still shop at Wayfair, QVC and West Elm

Shop the best furniture sales at Wayfair, QVC, Amazon and West Elm for Presidents Day 2023.

Presidents Day 2023 might be all over but plenty of retailers are still offering incredible savings. Right now, you can score huge holiday discounts on stylish and functional furniture with the help of some of the best furniture sales we've seen this year.

Several major brands including Wayfair, QVC and Macy's are offering tons of extended Presidents Day markdowns on furniture and home decor. From stunning dining room sets to functional desks, there are plenty of hot furniture deals sure to fit any budget or home design.

10 best Presidents Day furniture deals you can still shop today

Wayfair sale

Shop for TV stands, chairs, desks and so much more with the help of Wayfair's furniture deals.

If you're in the market for stylish yet functional furniture, Wayfair is the place to shop. Following Presidents Day, the retailer has up to 70% off chairs, tables, loveseats and so much more.

Shop the Wayfair Presidents Day sale

Amazon sale

Save on a wide variety of items at Amazon including stylish yet functional furniture.

Amazon has sales on just about everything, and that includes loads of furniture deals. Right now, save 33% on a new standing desk or get a discount on this best-selling sectional sofa. Outfit every room in your home with savings thanks to Amazon's impressive lineup of discounts.

Shop Amazon furniture deals

Walmart sale

Shop Walmart deals on furniture for every room in your home.

Walmart is our go-to place for savings across all categories and the retailer is currently offering an impressive lineup of furniture deals in the wake of Presidents Day 2023. Shop rollbacks on dinning room tables, entryway essentials, bedroom sets and so much more.

Shop the Walmart sale

QVC sale

Shop some stellar extended Presidents Day furniture deals at QVC today.

Save up to 60% on ottomans, firewood holders, storage carts and so much more with QVC's clearance deals. Head to the retailer's clearance section to shop a wide variety of furniture options today.

Shop QVC's furniture clearance sale

Target sale

Bring on the savings with Target's incredible extended Presidents Day furniture deals.

Target always has savings on deck, so it shouldn't shock you that they also have amazing furniture deals available right now. Save up to 35% on cabinets, tables and other furniture choices at the massive retailer today.

Shop Target furniture deals

West Elm sale

Save up to 70% on a wide selection of furniture during this West Elm sale.

Right now, West Elm is offering savings on all different kinds of furniture, including rugs, beds, bookshelves and more. Additionally, West Elm has a plethora of deals that'll score you up to 50% off its best sellers.

Shop the West Elm sale

Macy's sale

Save up to 45% on furniture at Macy's.

Macy's has a wide array of savings, but their furniture deals are particularly enticing. You can save up to 45% on thousands of on-sale pieces of furniture at Macy's right now.

Shop Macy's furniture deals

Overstock sale

Shop Overstock's incredible Presidents Day furniture deals right now.

Head to Overstock's sale section right now and save up to 37% on thousands of items right now. During the retailer's extended Presidents Day sale, you can get amazing discounts on tons of sofas, beds and more.

Shop the Overstock Presidents Day sale

Frontgate sale

Save on dressers and more during Frontgate's sitewide sale.

With loads of stylish furniture that'll spruce up your home, Frontgate is a great option when it comes to home décor. Plus, the brand is hosting a clearance sale right now that'll net you up to 50% off select beds, dressers and so much more.

Shop the Frontgate furniture clearance sale

Raymour & Flanigan sale

Save $200 on this stylish sofa from Raymour & Flanigan.

If you're looking for high-end furniture, Raymour & Flanigan has you covered. During the brand's Presidents Day sale, you can save up to 15% on furniture that will make your interiors shine.

Shop the Raymour & Flanigan Buy More, Save More sale

Lowe's sale

Shop the best furniture deals available now at Lowe's.

Ready to spruce up your interiors? Head to Lowe's for steep savings on bookcases, dressers, vanities, bed frames and so much more. Whether you want to update your home office or your guest room, these extended Presidents Day markdowns at Lowe's will help.

Shop the Lowe's sale

The Home Depot sale

Save on dressers, beds and so much more at Home Depot.

Score up to 46% off select pieces of furniture at The Home Depot with the brand's winter savings. Whether you need a new bed frame or a cozy recliner, the home improvement store has what you need following Presidents Day 2023.

Shop The Home Depot furniture sale

When was Presidents Day 2023?

The federal holiday fell on Monday, February 20. Presidents Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February.

What are the best Presidents Day 2023 furniture deals?

You can't go wrong with all the incredible extended Presidents Day furniture deals available right now. You can save up to $1,500 on select items at Raymour & Flanigan, as much as 60% at The Home Depot, up to 70% at Wayfair and so much more.

Some of our favorite discounts include 54% off this sectional sofa from Amazon—which knocks the item's original $999 price tag down to just $455.97. There's also this set of upholstered counter stools from Home Depot.

How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?

Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we will see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March.

What stores still offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?

If you're looking to upgrade your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar—some of our favorite mattress brands—both have stellar extended Presidents Day deals to shop. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching in the w Presidents Day 2023.

Presidents Day 2023: Shopping guide

