Shop 20% off all skincare at Murad—serums, sunscreen and more
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and so are amazing deals at your favorite retailers. Are you in need of a refreshing and moisturizing skincare routine? Then look no further than the site-wide sale at Murad. Save on serums, sunscreens, cleansers and more.
Valid throu Oct. 12, use code FLASH20 to get 20% off products. From products targeting specific skin concerns to skin clearing supplements to heal from within, give your skin a glowing boost.
The 5 best deals
Custom Face Serum for $55.20 (Save $13.80): This serum targets your skin's unique needs from clearing to anti-aging.
Vita-C Glycolic Serum for $68 (Save $17): Get glowing with glycolic acid that exfoliates dulling surface cells to brighten skin.
Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisturizer for $63.20 (Save $15.80): Lock in 24 hours of hydration with this lightweight moisturizer.
Correct & Protect Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 45 for $55.20 (Save $13.80): A satiny serum with 100% mineral SPF that’s proven to visibly correct discoloration and prevent future hyperpigmentation.
Clear Skin Supplement for $36 (Save $9): Reduce breakouts from the inside out with these supplements.
