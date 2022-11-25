Shop 25+ of the best TV deals during Black Friday 2022

Find Black Friday deals all week on TVs from Sony, LG, TCL, Samsung and more

Update 6:30PM EST: As we enter the evening on Black Friday, we continue to monitor the best TV deals we find from major retailers. Keep an eye on this live post throughout the day and we will note any major changes to prices or availability as they happen. -John Higgins, Reviewed

Black Friday sales are finally here. If the thought of staying inside this holiday season and streaming your favorite show sounds cozy, we're right there with you. Treat yourself to blockbuster savings on a brand new TV so you can binge shows from Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services, all of which have deals going on this week. We've found some fantastic Black Friday TV discounts on quality panels from LG, Samsung, TCL and more, like $400 off one of the best Samsung TVs of the year.

Best Black Friday TV deals

Our favorite deals on Sony, Samsung, LG, and TCL TVs right now

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Save on a bunch of sizes from Hisense, Vizio, Samsung and TCL

Walmart has some great deals on quality screens right now. The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our best TVs under $500 guide for its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility, creating solid image quality for your favorite shows and movies. Walmart has the 43-inch model for a $40 price cut at $218.

Walmart has rolled back prices this Black Friday on top Vizio and Hisense TVs.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Find savings on TVs from LG, TCL, Hisense, and Samsung

This Black Friday, Best Buy has some of our favorite budget TVs on sale, including the TCL 5-Series with built-in Roku. It’s a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ experience wherever you plunk down a TV. If the Android smart platform is more your speed, the Hisense U6G is 30% off at $384.99, and gets you premium performance for a wallet-friendly price.

Best Buy has excellent deals on TVs from manufacturers including Samsung and TCL.

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Save hundreds on 4K QLED and OLED TVs from LG, Hisense, Samsung and TCL

Amazon has deals on some of our favorite TVs, including the Hisense U7H, our pick for the best gaming TV for shoppers on a budget. The U7H gets incredibly bright for its class and offers a useful array of gaming features. Right now, Amazon has it on sale in its 65-inch size for just $698—over $350 off its original price.

Find Black Friday deals on two of our favorite TVs, the Hisense U7H and LG C1 OLED.

Even more Black Friday TV deals

TV deals at B&H Photo, Crutchfield and Samsung

Black Friday TV deals aren’t limited to Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. There are some excellent deals to be had at B&H Photo, Samsung and Crutchfield, including on the phenomenal Samsung S95B that is one of two OLED TVs that use quantum dot technology for superior contrast and color.

Samsung has great deals on TVs including the S95B QD-OLED.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday sales start?

Tons of Black Friday 2022 sales live as we speak. Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin in mid-October.

With ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later. Today you can shop for tons of Black Friday deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.

Where are the best TV deals on Black Friday?

Black Friday TV deals are everywhere this year, from Amazon to Best Buy to Walmart and more. But the biggest discounts we're seeing right now are from Amazon, where you can find the 65-inch Sony A95K for more than $1,000 off, and Crutchfield, who have a 35% discount on the 55-inch Samsung S95B.

What are the best Black Friday TV deals?

During Black Friday 2022, you can score on a wide variety of TVs from the biggest retailers around. For instance, at Amazon you can grab a HD TV for less than $150 with the ​​Hisense A4 Series TV. Amazon also has the LG 55-Inch OLED C1 Series TV for about $211 off, knocking the original $1,499.99 price down to $1,289. In terms of Black Friday TV deals, this is just the tip of the iceberg, so shop these elite discounts now while you can.

Are Black Friday deals worth it?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, and it's all because of the deals. In preparation for the holiday season, products at retailers across the country and across the web are sold at deep discounts, and not just on older models. Black Friday deals on recent releases might not be as deep as tried-and-true models, but you'll still be able to find great deals.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Are TV deals better on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

TV deals are appearing all throughout Black Friday week. They started on November 21 and will continue all through Cyber Monday on November 28. A choice deal on a top TV could show up at any time, so keep an eye on all of our Black Friday 2022 posts for the most up to date information around.

