Shop the Academy Sports & Outdoors back-to-school sale for up to 50% off outdoor gear

Summer is winding down but you still have time to embark on a last-minute camping trip, explore new hiking trails and soak in as much sunshine outside while you can. Whether you're relaxing in a hammock or breaking a sweat, the Academy Sports & Outdoors back-to-school sale has all the outdoor gear and apparel you'll need—with huge discounts, too!

Now through Sunday, August 7, you can save as much as 50% across all categories during the back-to-school sale. That means you can enjoy huge discounts on select fitness and outdoor gear just in time for the new season. This includes camping tents, coolers, athletic shorts, running shoes and more.

Hit the gym in style with a pair of Adidas Women's puremotion adapt slip-on lifestyle shoes. These comfortable and cute sneakers feature elastic bandage straps for a secure fit and Cloudfoam soles for extra cushioning. Usually ringing up for $64.99, you can take home these trendy kicks for as little as $39.99 right now in select colors, a remarkable $25 price cut.

You can complete your gym look with the Nike Women's Tempo running shorts on sale for as low as $19.98. Typically listed for $29.97, you can get these polyester bottoms for 33% off in multiple sizes and colors. Nike says the shorts have Dri-FIT technology built-in to wick away sweat on the toughest workouts and keep you cool and dry. You'll get even more breathability thanks to the mesh side vents of the shorts.

From fishing deals to fitness markdowns, you're sure to find the absolute best prices at the Academy Sports & Outdoors sale. Just be sure to shop now—these discounts are going fast!

The best deals at the Academy Sports & Outdoors sale

