Shop the Academy Sports & Outdoors sale for outdoor gear up to 50% off—ends soon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Summer is the prime time to embark on a camping trip, explore new hiking trails and soak in as much sunshine outside while you can. Whether you're relaxing in a hammock or breaking a sweat, this Academy Sports & Outdoors sale has all the outdoor gear and apparel you'll need—with huge discounts, too!

Shop the Academy Sports and Outdoors sale

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Now through Sunday, July 24, you can save as much as 50% across all categories during the limited-time sale. That means you can enjoy huge discounts on select fitness and outdoor gear just in time for spring and summer. This includes camping tents, coolers, athletic shorts, running shoes and more.

►Samsung deal: Reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit

►Kate Spade sale: Bag up to 50% off Kate Spade totes, purses and backpacks during this summer sale

►Nordstrom Rack: Shop the huge 25% off sale for cardholders—save on Levi's, Calvin Klein and Nike

Hit the gym in style with a pair of Adidas Women's puremotion adapt slip-on lifestyle shoes. These comfortable and cute sneakers feature elastic bandage straps for a secure fit and Cloudfoam soles for extra cushioning. Usually ringing up for $64.99, you can take home these trendy kicks for as little as $39.99 right now in select colors, a remarkable $25 price cut.

You can complete your gym look with the Nike Women's Tempo running shorts on sale for as low as $19.98. Typically listed for $29.97, you can get these polyester bottoms for 33% off in multiple sizes and colors. Nike says the shorts have Dri-FIT technology built-in to wick away sweat on the toughest workouts and keep you cool and dry. You'll get even more breathability thanks to the mesh side vents of the shorts.

Story continues

From fishing deals to fitness markdowns, you're sure to find the absolute best prices at the Academy Sports & Outdoors sale. Just be sure to shop now—these discounts are going fast!

The best deals at the Academy Sports & Outdoors sale

Get comfort while on the toughest runs with the Nike Tempo shorts on sale today.

Shop the Academy Sports and Outdoors sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Academy Sports & Outdoors: Shop outdoor gear and save up to 50%