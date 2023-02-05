Shop Amazon early Presidents Day deals on Apple, Lego, Shark and Sennheiser

Enjoy incredible Presidents Day discounts with these Amazon deals.
Presidents Day 2023 is nearly here and the holiday deals have already started rolling in. The federal holiday is one of the best times to shop discounts on home essentials, tech and appliances and we found tons of Amazon deals in each of those categories. Keep scrolling to shop all the best early Presidents Day deals at Amazon and get a head start on the holiday shopping rush.

As one of the biggest online retailers, Amazon has a plethora of home essentials on sale before Presidents Day, on Monday, February 20. You can find savings on furniture, TVs, kitchen appliances and more top-rated products. Whatever your preference, these Amazon deals are at some of the lowest prices of the year.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Series tech when you pre-order today

►Apple AirPods Pro: Get the earbuds for the lowest price we've seen this year

Featured Amazon Presidents Day deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) 

Save big on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 just in time for Presidents Day.
Treat yourself to a pair of top-notch Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). Typically $249, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro can be yours for just $199.99 ahead of Presidents Day—that's a 20% savings and the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. The cult-favorite earbuds are the best we've ever tested thanks to their incredible battery life and noise-cancelation features.

Apple AirPods Pro for $199.99 (Save $49.01)

Shark NV356E 31 Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum

Grab this Shark vacuum for less right now at Amazon.
Keep your home tidy with the Shark NV356E 31 Navigator Lift-Away professional upright vacuum, down from $199.99 to just $169.99 today at Amazon. The customer-favorite vacuum features swivel steering, a HEPA filter, an XL dust cup and tons of convenient cleaning tools including a crevice tool and a dusting brush. The similar Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away ranks as the best affordable upright vacuum cleaner we've ever tested, so we're sure this model will please.

Shark NV356E 31 Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum for $169.99 (Save $30)

Top 10 Presidents Day Amazon deals 

  1. Chef's Path Airtight Extra Large Food Storage Containers 4-Pack for $29.99 (Save $20)

  2. Echo Show 5 Kids (2nd Gen) for $44.99 (Save $50)

  3. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $73.18 (Save $20 to $26.81)

  4. Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones from $79.95 (Save $34.88 to $40)

  5. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $145 (Save $104.99)

  6. Asus 14-Inch 64GB E410 Intel Celeron N4020 HD LED Laptop for $147 (Save $202)

  7. Shark NV356E 31 Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum for $169.99 (Save $30)

  8. Lego Ideas Tree House for $195 (Save $54.99)

  9. Apple AirPods Pro for $199.99 (Save $49.01)

  10. Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV from $259.99 (Save $110 to $150)

Best Presidents Day furniture deals

This end table is one of many sturdy furniture pieces Amazon has on sale for Presidents Day.
Shop Amazon furniture deals

Best Presidents Day kitchen deals

This stylish toaster is one of many great kitchen deals on sale at Amazon ahead of Presidents Day.
Shop Amazon kitchen deals

Best Presidents Day fashion and beauty deals

Refresh your closet and purse with these Amazon deals ahead of Presidents Day.
Shop Amazon clothing deals

Shop Amazon beauty deals

Best Presidents Day TV deals

The TCL 5-Series is a top-tier TV and Amazon has it on sale ahead of Presidents Day.
Shop Amazon TV deals

Best Presidents Day headphone deals

Enjoy your favorite songs all on your own with these headphones on sale at Amazon ahead of Presidents Day.
Shop Amazon headphone and earbud deals

Best Presidents Day laptop and tablet deals

Upgrade your portable tech with these laptop and tablet deals from Amazon ahead of Presidents Day.
Shop Amazon laptop and tablet deals

Best Presidents Day tech deals

Amazon has savings on top-tier tech, from smartwatches to security cameras, ahead of Presidents Day.
Shop Amazon tech deals

Best Presidents Day home deals

Keep your home as cozy as possible with these Amazon deals ahead of Presidents Day.
Shop Amazon home deals

Best Presidents Day mattress deals

This Novilla memory foam mattress is one of many quality sleepers on sale ahead of Presidents Day.
Shop Amazon mattress deals

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 20.

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

While Presidents Day 2023 officially takes place on Monday, February 20, several retailers have already dropped major sales. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.

How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?

Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?

Dozens of can't-miss Presidents Day 2023 deals are already live. If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectarsome of our favorite mattress brands—could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.

Does Amazon have Presidents Day sales? 

Yes. Amazon's early Presidents Day 2023 sales are in full swing. In the days and weeks ahead we expect to see even more markdowns across all categories. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for all the best daily discounts.

Do I need a Prime membership to access Presidents Day sales on Amazon? 

In most cases, no, you won’t need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of Presidents Day deals at Amazon. That said, there are likely to be a few deals that are Prime-exclusive, and you can always save on shipping costs by purchasing a Prime membership (even a trial) if you shop on Amazon frequently.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

Shop at Amazon

