Shop the annual Target toy sale and save ahead of the holidays

The time to start your holiday shopping is now, and Target is ready to get you started with deals on toys—including the coveted Star Wars Lego Advent calendar.

Tackling your kids’ holiday wish list just got a lot more affordable thanks to the annual Target toy sale, which serves up deals of up to 30% off the most beloved—and highly coveted—toys for kids of all ages. With more than 1,800 (!) deals to be had online, there’s definitely more than a few can’t-miss options up for grabs that you’ll want to stash away until December.

We know, it might seem too early, but trust us: With supply chains across multiple industries facing shortages, delays and other issues due to continuing pandemic effects, experts predict similar impacts on the holiday shopping season ahead.

This Lego Star Wars Advent calendar is one of the hottest toys of the season.

If getting your hands on the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar remains your top priority this year, you’ll want to head on over to Target’s website—the incredible 335-piece set is already backordered on several retailers’ sites, and while it’s not included as part of the Target toy sale, you can still snag this intricate advent calendar, which was inspired by season two of The Mandalorian, for $39.99. (It's still in stock at Amazon as well for the same $39.99 price.)

Fans can also score the Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack Shock Troopers and Speeder Bike Building Kit for $10.99 (down from $13.49), an equally fun, 102-piece set sure to delight the Lego lover in your house. The tiniest members of your household will love the Fisher-Price Little People Caring for Animals Farm, which enjoys a 15% price cut, bringing it from $39.99 to $33.99. This interactive playset includes all the bells and whistles to engage your tot, with easy-to-use buttons to control lights, music, sounds and more, while teaching them about life on the farm.

Don’t miss the 30% savings on L.O.L. Surprise! toys, such as the L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Dolls ($11.19, down from $15.99), which include 15 surprises to unbox with all-new characters.

If you've got a long list of must-buys this holiday season, be sure to shop the entire Target toy sale now—before the most coveted items sell out.

