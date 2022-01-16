Shop Anthropologie home décor, clothing and more at up to 70% off for a limited time

Save as much as 70% on must-have fashion and home pieces right now at Anthropologie.

Stay on-trend this winter with stylish staples from Anthropologie. Whether you're eyeing posh pieces for your closet or home, Anthropologie has you covered with all the deals you need to redecorate your house or make a fashion statement this season.

For a limited time, Anthropologie shoppers can take up to 50% off select sale items at checkout and score tons of clothing, shoes and beauty products for up to 70% off their original prices. That means you can save even more on already discounted items this weekend only. While all sales are final, this is a great opportunity to snag best-selling items at a big bargain. Anthropologie is also hosting a slew of other limited-time sales, including 20% off full-priced skincare products and 75% off holiday décor.

Not sure where to start? Consider the maeve puff-sleeved sweetheart mini dress, down from $148 to just $49.97 at checkout—a whopping $98.03 markdown. Available in two cute colors, this pullover dress features a flattering sweetheart neckline, side pockets and accent buttons.

Another popular pick is this cashmere beanie. Perfect for keeping warm (and fashionable) in the winter, this soft knit hat is available in several eye-catching colors to match your mood for 2022. Usually selling for $138, you can take home this cold-weather accessory right now for just $44.97 at checkout.

Ready to shop? Keep scrolling for even more discounts on must-have pieces for your closet and home—just act now, these weekend deals are selling fast.

Snag cute clothes for an extra 50% off right now at Anthropologie.

Shoes and accessories

Pick up stylish accessories for less at Anthropologie.

Style your home with trendy décor from Anthropologie.

