Shop the best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals: Save up to $900 at Purple, Casper and more today
It's officially Amazon Prime Day 2022 and that means it's time to score some of the best deals for your home. We've been searching all the top deals across the internet and discovered some amazing mattress deals for Amazon Prime Day.
We've got you covered with today's best mattress deals. Retailers like Tuft & Needle, Casper, Tempur-Pedic, and Purple are all discounting their mattresses. Here’s everything you need to know about the best Amazon Prime Day mattress sales you don't want to sleep on.
The best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals
Here are our top 10 favorite Prime Day mattress and bedding deals you can shop right now, including a weighted blanket from Casper and a Beautyrest mattress from Mattress Firm.
Sparrow Signature Hybrid Queen Mattress at Nest Bedding for $1,599.20 (Save $399.80)
Hybrid Mattress with Adjustable Base from $1,699 (Save $200)
The best Amazon Prime Day Casper mattress deals
Casper is known for making great mattresses, and we agree. Reviewed's editor-in-chief, David Kender, was pulled into the cult-like Casper following after a few years of owning one himself.
Soft Grid Yarn Dye Duvet Cover and Sham Set from $89.50 (Save $89.50 to $104.50)
The best Prime Day Purple mattress deals
Purple scored high marks in Reviewed's hands-on testing of the best mattresses. Despite the high price tag, we had to admit that they're worth the cost. Luckily, Purple has some considerable discounts happening for Prime Day, so now is the time to snag one.
Hybrid Mattress with Adjustable Base from $3,398 (Save $500)
