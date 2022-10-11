Shop the best Amazon Prime fashion and luggage deals ahead of Black Friday 2022
Ready to save big on fashion ahead of the holiday season? Amazon's second Prime Day, Prime Early Access sale, starts today, October 11 and runs through tomorrow, October 12. You'll find early Black Friday discounts across all categories, including fashion and luggage deals. We've found tons of markdowns on clothing, shoes, accessories and shapewear from fan-favorite brands like Calvin Klein, Columbia, Samsonite, Adidas and more. To snag all these fashion deals ahead of the Black Friday rush, all you have to do is sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.
Shop Amazon Prime fashion deals
Whether you’re looking to stock up on fall fashion or get a head start on holiday shopping, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime fashion deals that are available right now. Here’s everything you need to know about the best clothing and luggage sales happening during October Prime Day.
The best Prime Early Access fashion deals you can shop today
Here are our top ten favorite Amazon Prime fashion deals you can shop today, including woven pajama pants, one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested and more. Plus, score major savings on the viral "Amazon coat" from Orolay, which our tester—and Oprah—loves.
Amazon Essentials Men’s Straight-Fit Woven Pajama Pant for $13.20 (Save $7.20)
Champion The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra for $18 (Save $7)
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve from $15.98 (Save up to 24.02)
Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case for $18.98 with on-page coupon (Save $11.01)
Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Lezly Slipper for $44.95 (Save $15.04)
Columbia Women's Switchback Iii Jacket from $39.98 (Save up to $20.01)
Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Airbrush Leggings for $64.95 (Save up to $23.05)
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, 3-Piece Set for $364.99 (Save $414.92)
Women's clothing and athleisure Amazon Prime deals
From discounted denim to luxe loungewear sets and athleisure must-haves, find your new go-to styles among the best women's clothing October Prime Day deals.
Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings for $20.99 (Save $9.01)
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Women's Running Shorts for $23.99 (Save $9.99)
ReoRia Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter for $26.99 (Save $9.01)
Skechers Women’s GO Walk High Waisted Legging from $31.97 (Save $20.03)
Columbia Women's Switchback Iii Jacket from $39.99 (Save up to $20.01)
Adidas by Stella McCartney Women’s Running Shorts for $48 (Save $32)
Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Airbrush Leggings for $64.95 (Save up to $23.05)
Women's swimwear Amazon Prime deals
Make a splash with stylish savings on some of the most flattering and best-selling swimsuits on sale now ahead of Black Friday 2022.
Tempt Me Women One Piece Plunge V-Neck Monokini for $16.99 (Save $19)
Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit Retro Halter for $16.99 (Save $19)
Calvin Klein Women’s Pleated One Piece Swimsuit for $49.47 (Save $58.53)
Miraclesuit Women’s Swimwear Wrapsody Tummy Control Soft Cup One Piece Swimsuit for $142.99 (Save $56.48)
Women's intimates, pajamas and shapewear Amazon Prime deals
Here you'll find the best second Prime Day deals on bras, underwear, intimates and shapewear from top brands like Fruit of the Loom, Calvin Klein and more. Plus, one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested.
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette for $14 (Save $14)
Champion The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra for $18 (Save $7)
Fruit of the Loom Women’s Short Sleeve Tee and Pant 2-Piece Sleep Set for $19.89 (Save up to $24.86)
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch for $20.99 (Save up to $23.12)
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts Tummy Control Waist Slimming and Back Smoothing Shapewear for $22.69 (Save $30.31)
Men's clothing Amazon Prime deals
Refresh your closet for fall and beyond with the best Amazon deals on men's clothing and classic wardrobe essentials.
Dockers Men’s Ultimate Straight Fit Supreme Flex Shorts for $12 with on-page coupon (Save $22.99)
Amazon Essentials Men’s Straight-Fit Woven Pajama Pant for $13.20 (Save $7.20)
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve from $15.98 (Save up to 24.02)
Men’s Notorious B.I.G. Big Baby T-Shirt for $18.99 (Save $11.01)
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans from $27.80 (Save up to $22.19)
Hugo Boss Men’s 3-Pack Stretch Cotton Regular Fit Trunks for $31.56 (Save $10.44)
Luggage Amazon Prime deals
Stock up on top-rated luggage and travel essentials before Black Friday 2022, with deals on duffels and spinner suitcases that put a stylish spin on traditional travel bags.
Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case for $18.98 with on-page coupon (Save $11.01)
Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Spinner for $81.20 (Save $30.68)
COOLIFE Luggage Suitcase Set Carry On ABS+PC Spinner Trolley for $179.99 with on-page coupon (Save $20)
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, 3-Piece Set for $364.99 (Save $414.92)
Shoe Amazon Prime deals
Score a fresh pair of kicks on sale including cult-favorite styles from Steve Madden, Saucony and more.
Superga Women’s 2705 Hi Top Tank Sneaker for $44.20 (Save up to $44.80)
Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Lezly Slipper for $44.95 (Save $15.04)
Saucony Men's Core Peregrine 11 Trail Running Shoe from $73.41 (Save up to $35.67)
Accessory Amazon Prime deals
Grab stylish handbags, shades, hats and jewelry on sale during the Prime Early Access sale. Plus, save $70 on the best smartwatch we've ever tested.
Timberland Men’s 35mm Classic Jean Belt for $18.95 (Save $1.04)
Emporio Armani Men’s AR1846 Dress Brown Leather Watch for $129.99 (Save $115.01)
Fossil Gen 6 42mm Touchscreen Smartwatch for $217.55 with on-page coupon (Save $81.45)
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 45mm) smartwatch for $359 (Save $70)
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide
What is the Prime Early Access sale?
The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It will run today, October 11 and tomorrow, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Get ready for early Black Friday deals on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, there's still time to sign up for a membership so you can enjoy the rock-bottom prices.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
The Prime Early Access sale is today, October 11 and will run through tomorrow, October 12 this year.
What fashion deals can we expect during the Prime Early Access sale?
Start making space in your closet. During the last Amazon Prime Day, we saw insane deals on top brands like Adidas, Saucony, Calvin Klein and Samsonite, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands. Take advantage of these fashion deals now and during the Prime Early Access sale to beat the Black Friday shopping rush.
Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?
In short, yes—Amazon Prime deals are exclusive to Prime members only. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.
