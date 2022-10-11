Shop the best Amazon Prime fashion and luggage deals ahead of Black Friday 2022
It's never too early to get your holiday shopping out of the way. Amazon is making it simple with their second Prime Day, Prime Early Access sale, beginning today, October 11 and running through tomorrow, October 12. Shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday deals across all categories, including fashion and luggage deals. Keep your family and friends (and yourself, too) stylish throughout the year with tons of markdowns on clothing, shoes, accessories, and shapewear from popular brands including Levi's, Ugg, Alo Yoga, New Balance and more. To snag all these fashion deals ahead of the Black Friday rush, all you have to do is sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.
Shop Amazon Prime fashion deals
Why wait until Black Friday? We’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime fashion deals that are available right now. Keep scrolling to find the best clothing and luggage sales happening during October Prime Day.
The 10 Best Prime Day Fashion Deals
Here are our top ten favorite Amazon Prime fashion deals you can shop today, including one of Ugg's most popular slippers, one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested and more. Plus, score major savings on the viral "Amazon coat" from Orolay, which our tester—and Oprah—loves.
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $88.49 (Save $71.50)
Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Crew, C Logo for $22.50 (Save $22.50)
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses from $107.80 (Save up to $55.20)
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve from $15.98 (Save up to 24.02)
Ugg Women's Super Fluff Slipper from $55.50 (Save up to $64.45)
Columbia Women's Switchback III Jacket from $48.34 (Save up to $11.66)
Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Airbrush Leggings from $64.95 (Save up to $23.05)
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Set for $299 (Save $310.97)
Amazon Prime deals on women's clothing and athleisure
From discounted denim to luxe loungewear sets and athleisure must-haves, find your new go-to styles among the best women's clothing October Prime Day deals.
Prana Women's Foundational Long Sleeve Crew Neck Top from $13.94 (Save up to $41.06)
Prana Women's Polar Escape Half Zip from $15.29 (Save $83.71)
Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Classic-Fit Oxford Shirt from $16.88 (Save up to $10.42)
Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans from $19.99 (Save up to $49.51)
Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings from $20.99 (Save up to $14.01)
Grace Karin Women's Casual Work Pants with Pockets Elastic Waist from $23.99 (Save $6)
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans from $29.99 (Save up to $49.51)
Skechers Women’s GO Walk High Waisted Legging from $21.51 (Save up to $29.49)
The Drop Women's Jaclyn Cutout Back Mock-Neck Sweater for $31.43 (Save $13.47)
Columbia Women's Switchback III Jacket from $48.34 (Save up to $11.66)
Adidas by Stella McCartney Women’s Running Shorts for $48 (Save $32)
English Factory Women's Checker Knit Vest for $60 (Save $20)
Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Airbrush Leggings for $65.15 (Save up to $22.85)
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $88.49 (Save $71.50)
Orolay Women's Thickened Hooded Down Jacket for $89.59 (Save $50.40)
Avec Les Filles Women's Asymmetrical Zip Puffer Jacket for $119.25 (Save $39.75)
Rebecca Taylor Women's Poplin Smocked Waist Skirt from $129.51 (Save up to $170.49)
Amazon Prime deals on men's clothing
Refresh your closet for fall and beyond with the best Amazon deals on men's clothing and classic wardrobe essentials from New Balance, Champion, Nautica and Tommy Hilfiger.
Hanes EcoSmart Jogger Sweatpants from $11.91 (Save up to $10.09)
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve from $15.98 (Save up to 24.02)
Dockers Men’s Ultimate Straight Fit Supreme Flex Shorts for $17.10 with on-page coupon (Save $22.99)
Nautica Men's Classic Fit Short Sleeve Dual Tipped Collar Polo Shirt for $17.22 (Save $7.77)
New Balance Men's Accelerate 5 Inch Short for $21.38 (Save $8.62)
Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Crew, C Logo for $22.50 (Save $22.50)
Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans from $23.68 (Save up to $55.82)
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Undershirt Pack of Three from $27.70 (Save up to $17.30)
Wrangler Classic 5-Pocket Cotton Relaxed Fit Jean from $24.99 (Save up to $8.95)
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics Megapack Brief for $41.71 (Save $7.29)
Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket from $50 (Save up to $40)
Theory Men's Zaine Neoteric Trousers from $73.22 (Save $121.78)
Amazon Prime deals on Luggage
Stock up on top-rated luggage and travel essentials before Black Friday 2022, with deals on duffels and spinner suitcases that put a stylish spin on traditional travel bags.
Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case for $15.98 with on-page coupon (Save $15.01)
Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Spinner for $75.89 (Save $5.31)
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels for $129.94 (Save $50.05)
COOLIFE Luggage Suitcase Set Carry On ABS+PC Spinner Trolley for $167.99 with on-page coupon (Save $32)
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Set for $299 (Save $310.97)
U.S. Traveler 4 Wheel Rio Rugged Carry-on Luggage for $61.47 (Save $18.52)
Amazon Prime deals on shoes
Score a fresh pair of kicks on sale including cult-favorite styles from Reebok, Ugg, Superga and more.
Ankis Nude Heels for Women Open Toe Ankle Strap Chunky Heel from $29.99 (Save up to $30)
Keen Men's Targhee 2 Mid Height Waterproof Hiking Boot from $104.49 (Save up to $60.51)
Ugg Women's Super Fluff Slipper from $42 (Save up to $77.95)
New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker from $43.64 (Save up to $31.35)
New balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe from $55.12 (Save up to $14.87)
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe for $45 (Save $19.99)
Superga Women’s 2705 Hi Top Tank Sneaker for $43.35 (Save up to $45.65)
Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Lezly Slipper for $44.95 (Save $15.04)
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot from $45.73 (Save up to $54.22)
Saucony Men's Core Peregrine 11 Trail Running Shoe from $89.95 (Save up to $30.05)
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers for $112.50 (Save $137.50)
Amazon Prime deals on women's intimates, pajamas and shapewear
Here you'll find the best second Prime Day deals on bras, underwear, intimates and shapewear from top brands like Fruit of the Loom, Calvin Klein and more. Plus, one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested.
Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Thong Panties, Pack of 3 from $19.25 (Save up to $11.73)
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette from $21 (Save $7)
Champion The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra for $17.10 (Save up to $7.90)
Fruit of the Loom Women’s Short Sleeve Tee and Pant 2-Piece Sleep Set for $16.99 (Save up to $27.76)
Ekouaer Pajamas Women's Long Sleeve Sleepwear Set for $48.99 (Save $9)
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch for $19.15 (Save up to $26.85)
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts Tummy Control Waist Slimming and Back Smoothing Shapewear for $22.39 (Save $30.61)
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties for $19.25 (Save $15.75)
Amazon Prime deals on accessories
Grab stylish handbags, shades, hats and jewelry on sale during the Prime Early Access sale. Plus, save $70 on the best smartwatch we've ever tested.
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Jaden Plus Crossbody for $31.63 (Save $13.55)
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses from $107.80 (Save up to $55.20)
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses for $122.25 (Save $40.75)
Lucky Brand Women's Brushed Gold Modern Hoop Earrings for $21.75 (Save $7.25)
Casio Men's G-Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap for $34.29 (Save $40.66)
Emporio Armani Men’s AR1846 Dress Brown Leather Watch for $154.18 (Save $90.48)
Fossil Gen 6 42mm Touchscreen Smartwatch for $229 with on-page coupon (Save $70)
Amazon Prime deals on women's swimwear
Make a splash with stylish savings on some of the most flattering and best-selling swimsuits on sale now ahead of Black Friday 2022.
Tempt Me Women One Piece Plunge V-Neck Monokini from $16.99 (Save $19)
Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit Retro Halter for $28.99 (Save $7)
Calvin Klein Women’s Pleated One Piece Swimsuit from $49.37 (Save up to $58.63)
Miraclesuit Women’s Swimwear Wrapsody Tummy Control Soft Cup One Piece Swimsuit for $144.08 (Save $57.57)
JDiction Women Swimsuit Cover Up Bathing Suit Kimono for $16.09 (Save $11.90)
What is the Prime Early Access sale?
The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It will run today, October 11 and tomorrow, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Get ready for early Black Friday deals on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, there's still time to sign up for a membership so you can enjoy the rock-bottom prices.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
The Prime Early Access sale is today, October 11 and will run through tomorrow, October 12 this year.
What fashion deals can we expect during the Prime Early Access sale?
Start making space in your closet. During the last Amazon Prime Day, we saw insane deals on top brands like Adidas, Saucony, Calvin Klein and Samsonite, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands. Take advantage of these fashion deals now and during the Prime Early Access sale to beat the Black Friday shopping rush.
Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?
In short, yes—Amazon Prime deals are exclusive to Prime members only. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.
