Shop the Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale and save on TVs, headphones, appliances and more

Save big this month with these Best Buy deals on tech from LG, Sony, TCL and Ninja.

Presidents’ Day is officially observed on Monday, February 21, but retailers have already started celebrating with deals. Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale is especially exciting, with stellar deals on TVs, vacuums, headphones and so much more.

Ahead of Presidents' Day, you can upgrade your outdated stove with the LG LREL6325F Freestanding single electric range, which we named among the best ranges you can buy, for $1,079.99, down from $1,249.99 with a savings of $170. What we love about this versatile range, which functions as a convection range with air fry capabilities, is the easy-to-clean cooktop and the Wi-Fi connection that allows you to control the appliance with the LG ThinQ app or by voice via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It delivers even baking and its five burners, two of which are dual zone, were the fastest of any electric range we have ever tested.

Treat yourself to a new home entertainment system by upgrading your TV with the LG Class C1 Series Smart TV. You can get a 65-inch version of the OLED 4K screen for $300 off at just $1,799.99. The C1 is the best TV we've ever tested, having wowed us with the incredible contrast and picture quality its OLED panel delivers, not to mention the sheer number of features it offers (including Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate) and its eye-catching design.

From home appliances and TVs to small appliances and headphones, there are plenty of great deals across categories during the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale. See our top picks below.

Best Buy Presidents' Day home appliance deals

Save on this Samsung wash/dry combo.

Best Buy Presidents' Day TV deals

Shop great TVs at the sale.

Best Buy Presidents' Day small appliances & floor care deals

Save on this Ninja Toaster Oven

Best Buy Presidents' Day headphone & earbud deals

Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Live look wild, but can they play nice?

