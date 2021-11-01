Shop Best Buy's Black Friday 2021 savings on Microsoft, Apple, iRobot and more

Best Buy has plenty of Black Friday savings to offer, from tablets to blenders. Check out the current deals on display right now.

There's still time to shop Best Buy's early Black Friday sale and save on big-name electronics, home goods and more. Get your holiday shopping done early and snag big discounts on Samsung TVs, Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones and more right now.

In anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages, retailers like Walmart, eBay, Target and Amazon, have started their holiday season sales several weeks in advance.

Below, we’ve gathered all of the top-tier Best Buy Black Friday deals, plus answered some of the most common questions. We’ll continually update this post with more information and deals as we receive them. Looking for gift ideas? Check out our coverage.

What are the top Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals?

Whether you need a powerful new sound system for your TV setup, a new monitor for your computer or just want to see what all the fuss is over streaming devices, Best Buy has deals for you. Check out the best of the best below:

TVs

The Samsung Q80A TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tried and you can get it for $200 off.

Laptops and tablets

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go can be yours for $150 off at Best Buy right now.

Computer monitors

Apple fans will be delighted to see this iMac model on sale at a $500 discount.

Computer accessories

Keep your computer essentials protected with this WD portable hard drive on sale for less than $50.

Kitchen and home goods

This Ninja blender system features plenty of accessories at a $40 discount.

Microphones

The Blue Yeti X is the best USB microphone you can buy because it's easy to use in many different f situations, with a wide variety of features.

Smartwatches

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has the essentials from your smartphone all on your wrist.

Speakers

If you’re on the hunt for a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker that offers clear audio, high-quality sound, and fast response times, then the Nest Mini is worth the $49 upgrade.

Headphones

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are an excellent budget pair of wireless earbuds and you can pre-order them today.

Media room essentials

This Sony Blu-Ray player is less than $70 right now.

Exercise bikes

This Bowflex exercise bike can be yours for $200 off at Best Buy.

Electric scooters

Ride out with some style on this Hover-1 foldable electric scooter on sale at Best Buy now.

Smart home

Get a three-pack of these LED bulbs for less than $100 at Best Buy.

When does Best Buy Black Friday 2021 start?

Best Buy’s Black Friday 2021 sale will consist of two roll-outs; the first wave of deals started October 19. Up next is Best Buy's official Black Friday sale on Friday, November 19.

Like in previous years, Best Buy locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. However, you can still shop on their website or app.

Should I shop Best Buy early Black Friday 2021 deals?

The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are high-quality devices you can get for major savings at Best Buy during Black Friday 2021.

Yes.

New this year is Best Buy’s "Black Friday Price Guarantee." This means that anything you purchase during the sale will be the best price offered by Best Buy. Best Buy says that it’ll “automatically refund our My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members the difference” if the price drops below what you paid. Non-members can also be refunded, but they’ll have to contact customer service or visit a Best Buy store.

Will there be a Best Buy Black Friday ad scan?

Every year, Best Buy releases a circular spotlighting the doorbusters and limited-time deals it will make available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We expect to see the full ad scan weeks ahead of the official Best Buy Black Friday sale start date of Friday, November 19.

Are Best Buy Black Friday deals available online?

Yes. Customers can shop Best Buy Black Friday deals online. As an added benefit, shoppers can also make use of Best Buy’s store pickup and curbside pickup service. Doing so will allow you to get your gifts without waiting around for delivery.

Best Buy says that same-day delivery is available on thousands of in-stock items at its store.

This year, like last year, we expect online and in-store doorbusters to be equal in quality. So if you want to stick to shopping online, you won’t miss out on any good deals.

