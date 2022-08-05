Shop all the best deals from the Best Buy Anniversary Sale—save on Samsung, Apple, Bose and more

Shop all the best deals from the Best Buy Anniversary Sale.

August is a great month to shop for end-of-summer and back-to-school sales—and right now, Best Buy is running a major promotion perfect for all deal-hunters. During the Best Buy Anniversary sale, which starts today, August 5, you can snag huge discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones, Bose headphones, Amazon Fire TVs and more.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your current TV, we’re seeing big discounts on our favorite brands during the Best Buy Anniversary Sale. You can snag an Amazon Fire TV for less than $200, a $179 savings on its normal retail price. If you’re looking to upgrade to a 4K option, you can get the LG G1 Series under $1,000, $400 off its regular pricing.

Whether you’re looking for a new MacBook for school or an upgraded set of noise-canceling headphones, you’ll find a lot of great discounts during this major sale. We’ve curated the best discounts we could find, but act fast—these deals end August 14.

10 best deals at the Best Buy Anniversary Sale

TV deals at Best Buy

You can snag an Amazon Fire TV for less than $200 right now.

During this sale, Roku streaming devices and Apple TVs are on sale, but we’re spotting some hefty discounts on top-notch TV brands, as well. Check out the best deals we found from Amazon, Samsung and LG.

Laptop and tablet deals at Best Buy

Shop Best Buy laptop deals before school starts this fall.

Back-to-school season means it’s the perfect time to stock up on a new laptop—and thankfully, Best Buy has many on sale right now. You can shop Chromebooks under $100 and MacBooks under $1,000 during the event.

Cellphone deals at Best Buy

Right now, you can save on iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones at Best Buy.

Major networks from Verizon to AT&T are offering up to $800 off iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones right now. Here are a few of the best promotions we spotted.

Appliance deals at Best Buy

Bundle appliances and save even more during the Best Buy Anniversary Sale.

Thinking about upgrading your kitchen setup? Labor Day will be a great time to shop appliance deals, but Best Buy is also running a few great bundle deals right now that may suit your needs.

Tech deals at Best Buy

Save big on Bose, Apple, Dyson and more right now.

Headphones, smart devices, fitness trackers and more—shop the top savings from Apple, Bose, Dyson, Amazon and eero that are happening during the Anniversary Sale.

