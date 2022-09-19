Shop the best deals at Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest—here's how to access exclusive savings now

Reviewed's End of Summer Stealsfest is coming—here's how to get exclusive deals and extra special savings.

It's official: Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest is here and the savings are oh so sweet. This week only we're bringing you the best deals from some of our favorite retailers, including Allbirds, Madewell and Saatva, through exclusive subscriber-only offers. The time to save big is now, with special coupon codes delivered directly to your inbox through Thursday, September 22. Keep reading to find out how to get in on the savings.

Want in on the member-only markdowns? All you have to do is sign up for the Perks and Rec newsletter—you'll get access to exclusive sales and discount codes, and you'll be the first to know about the best deals we're tracking every day.

We’re kicking off the festivities with a bang—a giveaway just for our subscribers. Enter this week to win a five-piece sofa set from Outer, valued at $6,950. The outdoor seating brand uses recycled plastic in every piece they produce, and the set includes a weather-proof cover that protects the furniture in rain, sleet or snow. Five of our subscribers will win a set, so get to entering.

When is Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest?

Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest is here! The exclusive deals event kicked off yesterday, September 18. Subscribers will get the best deals and steals delivered to their inbox each day through Thursday, September 22.

What is Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest?

Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest is an exclusive shopping event for USA Today and Reviewed readers who subscribe to Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter. During the five-day event, shoppers will get daily subscriber-only access to some of the best deals on the web. Each day, you'll get new discount codes and sales at several of our favorite retailers, like Cozy Earth, Allbirds and Madewell, delivered directly to your inbox.

How can I shop the best deals during Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest?

Save big at all our favorite retailers during Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest.

Getting access to the best deals during Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest is easy—all you need to do is sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter. And that's it! You'll receive an email each day during the event with details on the best deals available that day. Sign up today to gain access to the subscriber-only deals event, plus get insider info on all the best daily deals delivered to your email every day.

What are the best deals during Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest?

You can expect doorbuster deals on everything from clothing and mattresses to kitchen appliances and home goods during Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest. The best deals will be exclusively available to Perks and Rec newsletter subscribers through Thursday, September 22. Subscribers can expect to see coupon codes and deals from many of our top-rated, and well-reviewed retailers, like Saatva and Cozy Earth.

Who can shop Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest deals?

All USA Today and Reviewed readers who sign up for the Perks and Rec newsletter can shop exclusive deals and sales during Reviewed's End-of-Summer Stealsfest. Current newsletter subscribers will automatically get access to the savings. If you haven't already signed up for Perks and Rec, be sure to join now for the best deals through Thursday, September 22.

5 best deals you can get right now

Sign up for the Perks and Rec newsletter to get access to exclusive deals on fashion, home essentials and more.

